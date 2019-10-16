Halloween Themed Food to Die For

Notably, the most spooktacular part of fall is Halloween. Ghouls, witches, wizards, mummies, and more will show up at your front door to trick or treat or arrive for a party. One of the best aspects of throwing a Halloween party is getting creative with the Halloween themed food and decorations. There are some spooky treats to thrill your guests from the smallest little monster to the oldest vampire.

Chocolate Apple Cat Faces

Candied apples get a Halloween makeover with this simple recipe. Chocolate sprinkles and frosting turn a healthy apple into a party favorite.

Witch’s Bubbly Brew Punch

Fresh from the cauldron, this punchbowl drink is impressive and delicious. There are only three ingredients making it a simple addition to the menu.

Red Velvet Vampire Cupcakes

These cupcakes feature oozing bite marks and a bloody raspberry filling. A simple piped white frosting doesn’t take a lot of time or skill. You can serve these to children or adults for an equally positive reaction.

Graveyard Chicken Enchilada Dip

Hot, delicious, and just a bit scary; this dip has tons of flavor. Flour tortillas are cut and baked into faux gravestones that offer just the right amount of crunch.

Meatball Mummy Crescent Bites

Finger foods are always a hit at any party. You can make these adorable mummy meatballs with very little preparation and only a few dishes. Tiny ketchup eyes peep out at guests before they meet their meatball maker.

Wiggly Pumpkins

Kids will love these pumpkin-shaped treats. Wiggly pumpkins are an inexpensive dessert that is made with orange gelatin mix and pudding mix then cut into shapes once cooled. Last, a few key decorations make each pumpkin look like a tasty jack-o’-lantern.

Marshmallow Popcorn Balls

Throwback to a nostalgic Halloween snack. Popcorn balls have long since been a traditional treat that is easy to prepare large batches of. These balls can be individually wrapped and given away as a party favor or piled high in a bowl to be shared at your party.

Halloween Veggie Tray

Not everyone has a sweet tooth. This spooky skeleton offers a healthy alternative. It is completely made from a variety of fresh vegetables with a delicious ranch dip for the head. Dips are great for parties because they can be made ahead of time and don’t take long to assemble.

Spider Eggs: Avocado and Wasabi Halloween Deviled Eggs

They might be small, but they have a big impact on the food spread with their creepy black egg bases. Inside is an ooze-colored green filling with lots of flavors and just a hint of spice.

Bat Bites

Cheese balls are creamy, delicious, and look great on a serving tray. These balls get their bat-like appearance from poppy seeds and olive eyeballs. They can be prepared a day ahead and refrigerated until party time. A helpful hint to avoid mushy bat wings is to wait to put the tortilla chip wings in until right before serving.

Choco-Caramel Critters

You can make impressive homemade candies like a pro with this simple recipe. Caramel, chocolate, and nuts come together to become creepy crawly bugs.

Bones n’ Blood

Store-bought or homemade breadstick dough gets turned into edible bones with a yummy parmesan topping. Bones love this bloody marinara sauce. They can be served hot or cold.

Mozzarella and Roasted Red Pepper Boo-schetta

Eyeballs will never taste better than in this recipe. It features crunchy French bread, fresh mozzarella, pesto, along with a sinister olive and red pepper eye.

Frankenstein Corn Dogs

Everyone can make a frozen corn dog turn into a gothic green monster with a bit of food coloring. Then you only have to get creative by adding his signature grimace and spikes through the head before they are party-ready.

Healthy Day Of The Dead Sugar Skull Fruit Pizza

The sugar cookie gets a Halloween facelift with this skull-shaped treat. The cookie is topped with cream cheese and fresh fruit artfully designed to celebrate The Day of the Dead.

Creepy Halloween Pizza Hand

Pizza is a party essential. Open your mouth and eat these cheese pizza hands. The recipe uses refrigerated dough for a major time saver. This recipe can also be made in larger portions for bigger crowds.

“Zombie Guts” Halloween Cinnamon Rolls

It might look like blood-red guts, but it’s not. This recipe will certainly creep your guests out. These cinnamon rolls luckily only gross and takes like gooey heaven.

Halloween parties are some of the best events of the year. What could be better than costumes, candy, creepy decorations, and freakish treats? Adults and kids both can enjoy the fun of this spooky holiday. These Halloween themed food recipes will have your party memorialized as guests gawk over your Pinterest-worthy party creations.