Aim for Healthier Hydration with a Habit-Building Beverage

Begin building tiny, healthier practices into routines you already have to help make it easier to establish habits you can stick to. This concept is called “habit stacking,” and it can help you improve habits from morning to night.

Consider those busy mornings when you need an on-the-go solution – rather than opting for sugary foods and drinks, turn to Green Tea Berry Banana Smoothies that include unsweetened green tea. When incorporated as part of an overall healthy diet, unsweetened tea can support heart health.

This no-sugar-added recipe from Lipton, a proud national sponsor of the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign, can help you enjoy healthier mornings while checking emails or hydrating before heading to the office.

Choosing beverages with no added sugars can contribute to a healthy heart, according to the American Heart Association, making these smoothies perfect for building into a morning routine. Because it’s predominantly water, which is needed to keep your body running at its best, unsweetened tea provides a delicious way to hydrate without ditching those healthier habits.

Visit Heart.org/eatsmart to find more habits that contribute to heart health.

Green Tea Berry Banana Smoothies

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association

Servings: 4 (1 1/2 cups per serving)

3 cups water

8 single-serving green tea bags

16 ounces frozen mixed berries (about 3 cups)

2 medium bananas, peeled, cut in half and frozen

1 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons fresh-grated peeled ginger root (optional)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract (optional)

2 teaspoons chia or flax seeds (optional)

In small saucepan over high heat, bring water to boil. Remove pan from heat. Submerge tea bags. Steep 4 minutes. Discard tea bags. Let tea mixture cool 30 minutes. Pour into pitcher. Refrigerate 2 hours, or until chilled.

In food processor or blender, process tea, berries, bananas and yogurt until smooth. Add ginger root and vanilla, if desired, and process until smooth. Pour into four glasses. Sprinkle with chia seeds, if desired.

Nutritional information per serving (without optional ingredients): 136 calories; 1 g total fat (0 g saturated fat, trans fat, polyunsaturated fat and monounsaturated fat); 3 mg cholesterol; 23 mg sodium; 29 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 18 g total sugars (0 g added sugars); 8 g protein.