Game Day Bar Cart Ideas

Game day bar carts are ideal, they let people graze and grab what want. Below is a game plan on how to incorporate a bar cart while entertaining during sports season.

Locations for Your Cart

Place the cart near the dining or breakfast table. You could use your bar cart strictly for drinks and place food somewhere else. Consider making a hot dog station, a sandwich station, or make a wing station. Create a bar for drinks and set up a dessert table.

Special Drinks

Create a special game day cocktail, inspired by your team. You could make a special mocktail for kids and non drinkers. Leave out the ice, make a big batch drink, and sit back and enjoy the game.

Finger Foods

Finger food is the perfect food for hanging out and watching the game. Choose finger foods that are easy to eat including cracker and cheese, wraps or sandwiches, and popcorn. You can also make iconic game day foods like corn dogs and sliders. Serve wings and offer different sauces, just be sure to provide wet wipes and plenty of napkins. Chicken tenders also work just as well and are a definite crowd pleaser.

Salads

People love salads when they come to events including cole slaw, potato salad, and a garden salad. You could also make a healthy salad with kale or quinoa salad as a healthy and delicious option.

Burgers & Hot Dogs

If you’re preparing burgers and hot dogs be sure to include all the condiments and people would like. People will love making some specialty burgers or hot dogs with a plethora of toppings.

Desserts

Offer several desserts as on your game day cart including cakes and cookies, these are options that everyone loves. Cookies are a great grab and go, especially when watching the game.

Ways to Heat Up Game Day

Spicy Coleslaw

Spicy coleslaw is a traditional coleslaw with the cabbage and mayo dressing with a drop of hot sauce to give it some heat. Marry the creamy texture of the mayo with the hot sauce for a coleslaw with a kick.

Spicy Burgers

Make spicy burgers by adding red pepper flakes and hot sauce to your burger mix. Serve with a mayo dressing, you can even put some fresh herbs in the dressing to cool down the hot burgers.

Cheese Dogs

Split the dogs halfway and lay them flat on the grill. Flip the dogs over after a couple minutes, and you put the cheese between the gap you cut. The hot dogs will cook at the same time that the cheese melts, yum!

Kale Salad

If you’re preparing a kale sale, you can make a basic dressing with dried cranberries and sliced almonds. This will give the salad texture and crunch. This is also a great way to balance out the heaviness of the hot dogs or hamburgers.

Creamy Potato Salad

Make a creamy potato salad using sour cream and mayonnaise in the potato salad mix. Add celery and onion to the salad and season to dressing with salt and pepper to finish it up.