For many individuals, a serving of french fries is the quintessential side dish or snack. Crispy and hot, these fried potatoes accommodate a variety of seasonings to satisfy your wildest cravings. Take a look at these tasty fun french fry recipes to make your next snack or mealtime a feast to remember.

Garlic-Chive French Fries

Garlic and chives are deliciously aromatic flavors that produce a mouth-watering dish that complements a range of condiments.

Ingredients:

• 4 medium russet potatoes

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 4 teaspoons dried minced chives

• 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven 450-degrees.

2. Slice potatoes into quarter-inch thick batonnet strips. Rinse and drain.

3. Transfer potatoes to a large bowl. Drizzle with oil and toss with remaining ingredients (excluding Parmesan).

4. Arrange potatoes onto a baking sheet and bake for approximately 25 minutes or until crispy golden brown. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese if desired.

Baked Sweet Potato Fries



Sweet potatoes are a fun alternative to russet potatoes. Earthy and delicious, this recipe is also a great way to get a serving of beta-carotene into your meal.

Ingredients:

• 2 large sweet potatoes

• 2 tablespoons canola oil

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 3/4 teaspoon ground coriander

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven 400-degrees.

2. Slice sweet potatoes into allumette-cut strips. Rinse and drain.

3. In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients. Toss sweet potatoes into the mixture to coat.

4. Bake for approximately 30 minutes or until crispy.

Bonus tip: Consider serving with cashew sauce to enhance the natural flavor of sweet potatoes.

Vegan Poutine



Poutine is a Canadian favorite. This vegan, gluten-free poutine is a modern update on the classic dish.

Ingredients:

• 4 large russet potatoes

• 1 tablespoon kosher salt

• 1 tablespoon paprika

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• 3 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil

• 2 cups vegan mozzarella shreds

• 1 package of fully cooked vegan gravy (12 ounces

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven 425-degrees.

2. Peel potatoes and slice into quarter-inch batonnet strips. Toss with oil and seasoning ingredients.

3. Arrange potatoes onto a baking sheet and bake for approximately 40 minutes or until crisp.

4. In a saucepan, heat gravy until nearly boiling. Lower the heat and let simmer.

5. Remove fries from oven. Sprinkle with vegan cheese and top with gravy.

Loaded Waffle Fries

This variation is fun for family members of all ages. Eat as a stand-alone snack or serve with your favorite burger or sandwich.

Ingredients:

• 4 cups frozen waffle-cut fries

• 1 tablespoon steak seasoning

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

• 2 tablespoons chopped green onions or chives

• 2 tablespoons real or vegan bacon bits

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven 450-degrees.

2. Arrange fries onto a greased baking pan and bake for approximately 30 minutes or until light brown.

3. Remove from oven and toss with steak and Worcestershire sauces. Sprinkle with remaining ingredients. Bake for an additional 5 minutes or until cheese has melted.

4. Serve immediately.

Chili-Cheese Curly Fries

Here is another sure-hit recipe for the whole family. Serve as a snack, stand-alone lunch, or movie-night dinner.

Ingredients:

• 5 cups frozen seasoned curly fries

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 package vegetarian chili with beans (16 ounces)

• 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

• Optional toppings: Sour cream and sliced green onions or chives

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 450-degrees.

2. Arrange fries onto baking pan, toss with olive oil, and bake according to frozen package directions.

3. In a sauce pan, heat chili thoroughly.

4. Divide cooked fries into chili bowls, top with chili, cheese, and remaining optional ingredients. Serve immediately.

Harissa Sweet Potato Wedges

Crispy on the outside and steamy on the inside, these wedges are a great diversion from the ordinary. With the addition of harissa, you can achieve the perfect combination of spicy and sweet in a side dish.

Ingredients:

• 3 large sweet potatoes

• 3 teaspoons harissa

• 1 teaspoon sea salt

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven 400-degrees.

2. Slice sweet potatoes into large wedges. Rinse and drain.

3. Toss with harissa and salt. Bake for approximately 30 minutes or until crispy.

Bonus tip: Serve with barbecue sauce to enhance harissa’s sweet and spicy notes..

Enchilada Fries

This recipe is great for both parties and meals. It combines two of the most popular dishes into one exciting treat.

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds fingerling potatoes

• 1 tablespoon rice flour

• 1 package of enchilada sauce (24 ounces)

• 3 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

• Optional toppings: Sour cream and sliced green onions or chives, and black beans

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven 400-degrees.

2. Cut fingerling potatoes in half. You can also dig an extra “well” into each potato half to make more room for filling.

3. Arrange potatoes onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle with rice flour and bake for approximately 30 minutes or until brown.

4. In a saucepan, heat enchilada sauce thoroughly.

5. Remove cooked potatoes from oven. Top with enchilada sauce, cheese, and optional ingredients. Serve immediately.

Parmesan-Romano Fries



Bring a little Italian cooking into your home. These fries work well with any meal and make a surprisingly good substitute in famous snacks like fish and chips.

Ingredients:

• 3 large russet potatoes

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1/2 cup grated Romano cheese

• 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven 425-degrees.

2. Slice potatoes into wedges. Rinse and drain.

3. In a large bowl, wedges liberally with oil. Season with salt and thyme.

4. Using a slotted spoon, transfer wedges to a baking sheet and bake in the oven for approximately 30 minutes.

5. Remove wedges from oven and sprinkle with cheese and parsley. Bake for an additional 15 minutes or until crisp.

6. Place onto food-grade white tissue paper and serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Waffle Burger Fries

Whether you are planning a Super Bowl party or movie night, this recipe is a touchdown for the whole family. Be sure to bring along your favorite condiments and toppings for this fun-filled feast.

Ingredients:

• 16 frozen waffle-cut fries

• 8 frozen mini-burger patties (or miniature frozen vegan-burger patties)

• 4 slices of American or cheese

• 1/8 teaspoon pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• Optional toppings and condiments: sliced tomatoes, sliced red onions, Romaine lettuce, pickles, ketchup, mustard

Instructions:

1. Bake waffle fries according to directions or until extra-crispy. Set aside.

2. On a portable counter-top grill, cook burgers according to package directions. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Cut cheese slices into quarters.

4. On a large serving trap, arrange eight waffle-fries and top with burger, cheese, and desired toppings. Top each burger with a final waffle fry and serve.