Family-Friendly Grain Free Recipes

The Grain-Free Diet is becoming increasingly popular due to the fact that it can be very helpful for those with an autoimmune disorder or a compromised immune system. It goes by several names — some people call it the Primal Diet or Paleo Diet, while other people easily equate Grain-Free to Gluten-Free.

Whatever you wish to call it doesn’t matter. The most important thing to remember is that eating grain-free doesn’t mean you’ll have to eat the same dishes over and over again. There are lots of stews, curries, potato- and rice-based dishes you can choose from and most of them are celiac-friendly. Here are some of the best recipes to inspire you — something you and your kids will enjoy.

Roast Chicken and Veggie Rice Paper Rolls



Want something easy to prep for your kids’ lunch box? This easy recipe is not only loaded with nutrition, but they’re easy to make too and can be whipped up from last night’s leftovers. And with kids, you can never go wrong with chicken.

Ingredients

• Rice paper sheets

• 1 cup cooked and shredded chicken

• 3 spring onion

• 1 head little lettuce

• 1 small cucumber

• 1 carrot

• 1 small capsicum

• 4 tbs hoisin sauce

Directions

1. Wash the capsicum and slice them into think pieces. Peel the carrot and cut them in similar sizes. Cut the cucumber in half lengthways and take out the seeds. Slice them into thin strips. Remove the outer leaves of the lettuce, wash it, and slice the heart. Chop the spring onions finely.

2. Get a wooden chopping board and a lipped plate. Fill the plate with a bit of water.

3. Dip a round of rice paper into the water and leave it for 5 seconds before removing. Place it on the chopping board and put a portion of each of the ingredients right in the middle of the rice paper.

4. Starting from the bottom of the paper, fold the edge up and over the filling. Fold in the right and left sides as well and make sure it’s properly sealed. Roll the paper away from you as you would when rolling a classic spring roll.

5. Once all done, service the rolls with hoisin sauce.

Healthy Butter Chicken

Healthy Bacon and Vegetable Frittata

Kids can never say no to chicken and with butter, the chicken is made all the more scrumptious. If you’re worried about the calorie content, here is a healthy version of butter chicken.• 1 lb roughly chopped chicken thighs• 1/2 tsp cardamom• 2 tsp cumin• 2 tsp freshly grated ginger• 1 large crushed garlic clove• 1 finely sliced onion• 1 tbsp light butter• 2 cups cooked rice• 1/4 cup low fat thickened cream• 1/2 cup low-fat Greek yogurt• 3/4 cup chicken stock• 4 cups diced tomatoes• 1 tbsp finely chopped coriander• Coriander leaves for garnish1. On a large non-stick frying pan, add half the butter on medium heat.2. Add onion and chicken and brown for a couple of minutes.3. Remove the mixture and set aside.4. Set the heat to low, add the remaining half of the butter, coriander, cardamom, garam marsala, cumin, ginger, and garlic.5. Cook for 2 minutes before returning chicken mixture to the pan. Add chicken stock and tomatoes.6. Increase heat and wait for the mixture to boil.7. Reduce heat and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Add cream and yogurt.8. Garnish the rice with coriander leaves and serve your healthy butter chicken.Frittatas are a delicious meal to share with the kids and can be done in 20 minutes or less.• 1 1/2 cup chopped bacon• fresh parsley• 1 small, chopped avocado• 6 lightly beaten egg whites• 1/2 chopped spinach• 2 large, roughly chopped tomatoes• 1 medium, roughly chopped leek• olive oil spray1. Set a non-stick frying pan to medium heat, spray olive oil and leek and bacon2. Cook for 5 minutes while stirring. Wait for the leeks to soften.3. Add spinach and tomatoes and cook for another 2 minutes.4. Spray the top of the pan again with oil to make sure the eggs won’t stick. Whisk the eggs along with the whites, add salt and paper, and mix it to the pan.5. Put avocado and cook for another 5 minutes.6. Cover the pan with a lid and cook for another 2 minutes.7. Serve with fresh parsley.

Stuffed Sweet Potatoes



You can try this healthy version of sweet potatoes on pizza. You’ll love how the sweet potatoes go with the cheese, herbs, and pasta sauce! It’s something both adults and kids will love.

Ingredients

• 2 large sweet potatoes

• 1/2 cup reduced-fat, grated cheese

• 2 small chopped tomatoes

• 1 finely chopped small onion

• 1/2 tsp garlic powder

• 1 tsp dried oregano

• 1/2 cup finely sliced fresh basil leaves

• 1/2 cup non-fat milk

• 1 cup pasta sauce

• Fresh basil for garnish

Directions

1. Line a baking tray with baking paper and heat oven to 200 degrees F.

2. Using a sharp knife, pierce the sweet potatoes and microwave on high for 10 minutes.

3. Wait for the sweet potato to cool down, cut in half, and take out the flesh.

4. Mash the sweet potato along with a portion of the grated cheese, tomatoes, garlic powder, oregano, basil, milk, and pasta sauce.

5. Season with salt and paper and divide mixture among the skins of the sweet potato.

6. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake it for another 15 minutes.

7. Garnish with fresh basil.

Polenta Lasagna with Pesto

Bean Hot Pot with Cheesy Polenta

Your family will love the combination of soft tomatoes, melted cheese, and béchamel sauce in this oven-fresh polenta lasagna. It’s the perfect comfort food.• 5 cups instant polenta• 2/3 cup pesto• 2/3 cup finely chopped gruyere cheese• 2/3 cup grated parmesan• 1 cup feta• 2 small canned tomatoes• 2 cups béchamel sauce1. Preheat your oven to 180 degrees F.2. To make the polenta, boil 4 cups of water in a large saucepan and slowly pour in the polenta while whisking. Add salt and paper and cook for another minute in reduced heat while still whisking.3. Grease a baking tray and pour the mixture in a thin layer. Let it set then slice the polenta into lasagna cuts.4. To assemble, pour half of the tinned tomatoes into a lasagna dish, arrange the polenta sheets on top, add béchamel sauce, and top it with crumbled feta.5. Top another layer of polenta, then add all of the gruyere and 3/4 of the parmesan. Add remaining tomatoes and béchamel sauce. Add some pesto on the top and sprinkle it with the rest of the parmesan.6. Bake for 45 minutes. Serve.Served with polenta, this hot pot is the perfect vegetarian dish that everyone in the family will love — even the kids.• 1 cup polenta• 3/4 cup finely chopped gorgonzola• 12 leaf fresh sage• 1/3 cup vegetable oil• 1 1/4 liter chicken stock• 4 cups diced tomato• 2 cups rinsed and drained borlotti beans• 3 leaf finely chopped fresh sage• 2 crushed clove garlic• 1 finely chopped carrot• 1 finely chopped brown onion• 1 1/2 tbs olive oil1. Get a large saucepan to medium heat and pour olive oil. Cook garlic, onion, chopped sage, and carrot. Stir constantly for 10 minutes then add chicken stock, tomatoes, and beans. Increase heat to boil the mixture. Cover the pan, reduce heat, and let it simmer for 1 hour.2. Get a small saucepan and heat vegetable oil. Cook sage leaves for 2 minutes and drain on a paper towel.3. Place remaining chicken stock in a saucepan and boil it. Stir in polenta and cook for 10 minutes. Pour in gorgonzola until smooth.4. Serve hot pot with polenta on top with crispy sage leaves.