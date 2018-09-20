Easy Fried Rice Recipes to Make Any Night of the Week

Fried rice is a classic Chinese takeout dish that everyone loves. Versatile and tasty, fried rice is the perfect side dish to accompany many meals, but it’s also hearty and filling enough to be a meal by itself. The next time you have a craving for fried rice, why whip a batch of one of the easy fried rice recipes.

Classic Restaurant Style Easy Fried Rice

Great fried rice starts off with day old cold white rice. So if you have forgotten to cook your rice ahead of time, once you have finished cooking it, spread the rice out on lined baking sheets and put them in your refrigerator for an hour. Remember, the rice has to be completely cool in order to get the consistency and flavor of traditional fried rice.

Ingredients:

• 3 cups of cooked day old white rice

• 2 tablespoons of sesame oil

• 1/2 to 1 cup of diced yellow onion (vary to your preference)

• 1 cup each diced carrots and peas.

• 2 to 3 tablespoons of soy sauce

• 2 Eggs, slightly beaten.

Directions:

1. In a sauté pan or wok over medium heat, add two tablespoons of sesame oil. Heat the oil then add the onion, peas, and carrots and cook until tender.

2. Move the cooked veggies over to one side of the pan and add the eggs. Using your spatula, scramble the eggs until thoroughly cooked. Combined the eggs and the veggies.

3. Add the rice and soy sauce, stirring frequently until everything is combined and the rice is cooked thoroughly.

4. Serve as a side dish or as a main course.

Easy Eggless Fried Rice

With egg allergies becoming more and more common, it’s a wise idea to keep an eggless recipe or two in your back pocket. If you are a fried rice connoisseur it might seem anathema to leave out the eggs. So how do you get the richness of eggs without eggs? The secret is scrambled tofu.

Ingredients:

• Half a package of extra firm tofu

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• 1/2 to 1 cup of diced yellow onion (vary to your preference)

• 1 clove of garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons of sesame oil, divided

• 1/2 teaspoon of paprika

• 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric

• 3 cups cold day old rice

• 1 cup diced carrots

• 1 cup diced peas

• 2 to 3 tablespoons of soy sauce

Optional Ingredients:

• Diced teriyaki chicken

• Scallions

• Diced pork or bacon

Directions:

1. Place the tofu on a cutting board. With a potato masher, mash the tofu until is crumbled.

2. In a sauté pan over medium heat, add the olive oil. When the oil has heated, add the onion and sauté until softened and starting to get clear, about three minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another minute, stirring frequently so the garlic does not burn.

3. Add one tablespoon of the sesame oil and the mashed tofu. Then add the paprika and turmeric, stirring until everything is well combined — about two minutes.

4. Increase the heat to medium high; add the rice and the other tablespoon of sesame oil. Stir frequently until the rice sizzles and is cooked throughout, about two minutes.

5. Stir in your diced vegetables and soy sauce; cook for another minute or two.

6. If adding meat, stir in diced chicken, pork, or bacon.

7. Serve and enjoy.

Vegan Fried Rice

Being vegan doesn’t mean you have to give up all of your favorite foods. Here is a healthful version of fried rice is delicious and easy to make.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup extra firm tofu

• 1 cup long grain brown rice or quinoa

• 1/2 to 1 cup of diced green onion (vary to your preference)

• 4 cloves of garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons of sesame oil, divided

• 1 cup diced carrots

• 1 cup diced peas

Ingredients for the Sauce:

• 2 to 3 tablespoons of soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon of peanut butter (substitute sunflower seed butter to avoid peanut allergies)

• 2 to 3 tablespoons of brown sugar or maple syrup

• 1 clove of garlic, minced

• 1 to 2 teaspoons of chili garlic sauce

• 1 teaspoon of sesame oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease with non-stick spray.

2. Wrap the tofu in a paper towel or absorbent cloth and press out the excess liquid.

3. Once the liquid has been pressed out, dice the tofu into 1/4-inch cubes and arrange on the baking sheet. Bake for 26-30 minutes. The longer the tofu bakes, the crispier it will be.

4. While the tofu is cooking, prepare your rice according to package instructions.

5. Begin making your sauce. Add all sauce ingredients to a medium-sized bowl and whisk to combine. Adjust flavors and texture to your preference.

6. Remove the tofu from the oven and put directly into the sauce to let it marinate for about five minutes.

7. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Using a slotted spoon, remove the tofu from the sauce and put it in the pan. Cook for 3-5 minutes. Reduce the heat if the tofu is browning too fast. Remove from pan and set aside.

8. Add green onions, peas, carrots, and garlic to the pan, and season with one tablespoon of soy sauce. Sauté for 3-4 minutes stirring occasionally.

9. Add the tofu, rice, and remaining sauce and stir. Cook over medium high heat for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently.

10. Serve immediately and enjoy this healthy version of classic fried rice.