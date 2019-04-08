Easy Empanada Recipes

Empanadas are a staple in many Argentinean households. They are filled with all sorts of ingredients like beef, peppers, onions and numerous spices. Some individuals shy away from making empanadas because this dish does take some time. Fortunately there are several easy recipes that will allow you to make empanadas without a lot of work or preparation.

Canned Crescent Roll Method

This recipe uses canned crescent rolls which adds a crispy texture to the empanadas.

Ingredients:

-½ red onion, chopped

-½ teaspoon pepper

-1 tablespoon cumin, ground

-1 pound ground beef, thawed

-1 tablespoon chili powder

-8 ounce can, tomato sauce

-8 ounce can crescent rolls

-1 egg white, beaten

-1 tablespoon vegetable oil

-1 egg yolk beaten

Directions:

1. Put the vegetable oil into a skillet and turn on medium heat.

2. Add the onions, peppers and ground beef. Cook until the beef is brown and then drain.

3. Place the ground beef back into the skillet and add the tomato sauce, chili powder and cumin. Reduce the heat to low.

4. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

5. Unroll the crescent roll dough onto a cookie sheet.

6. Cut out circles using a round cutter that is 4-inches in diameter.

7. Put around 2 tablespoons of the beef mixture onto each circle, in the middle of it. 8. Dip a pastry brush into the beaten egg white and brush the edges of each circle.

9. Use your fingers to gently fold the dough and press the edges together so that a seal is formed.

10. Brush egg yolk onto the tops of each of the empanadas with the pastry brush.

11.Bake for around 12 minutes. They are finished once they are golden brown.

Empanada Dough Disc Method

This recipe utilizes empanada dough discs that can be found at many grocery stores.

Ingredients:

-1 tablespoon olive oil

-1/2 pound ground beef, thawed

-1/2 small yellow onion, diced

-1/2 large green pepper, diced

-1/2 large red pepper, diced

-1/4 cup tomato sauce

-1/4 teaspoon cumin

-1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-1/2 teaspoon oregano powder

-½ teaspoon salt

-½ teaspoon pepper

-2 tablespoons vegetable oil

-10 empanada dough discs

-1 large egg, beaten

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Put the vegetable oil into a large skillet and warm on medium heat.

3. Place the ground beef into the skillet and brown.

4. Add in the peppers and the onions and cook for about 5 minutes until soft.

5. Stir in the remaining ingredients, besides the egg. Turn the heat down to low and let simmer 20 minutes.

6. Remove from heat and let cool.

7. Take one of the empanada dough disks and set it on a nonstick baking sheet.

8. Put 2 tablespoons of the meat mixture onto the wrapper’s middle.

9. Fold the wrapper in half and pinch the edges together with your fingers. Repeat until all of the discs are filled.

10. Use a pastry brush to lightly coat the top side of each empanada.

11. Bake for around 25 minutes or until each empanada is golden brown.

Pre-made Pie Crust Method

This recipe uses pre-made pie crust which will allow you to save time.

Ingredients:

-2 pre-made pie crusts

-1 tablespoon vegetable oil

-1 pound ground beef, thawed

-¼ cup medium yellow onion, diced

-½ medium green pepper, diced

-1 teaspoon cumin powder

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-¼ teaspoon salt

-¼ teaspoon pepper

-1 teaspoon chili powder

-1 cup shredded Mexican cheese

-½ cup flour

-1 egg, beaten

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. Put the oil, peppers, garlic and onions into a medium skillet and cook over medium-high heat for 3 minutes.

3. Add the ground beef, chili pepper and cumin to the skillet and stir together. Cook until the meat is brown.

4. Remove from heat and set aside.

5. Unroll the pie crusts on a floured cutting board.

6. Use a circle cutter or upside down bowl to cut approximately 7 round discs out of the pie crusts.

7. Spoon 3 tablespoons of the mixture onto the center of each of the discs.

8. Sprinkle about a tablespoon of the Mexican cheese on top.

9. Fold each disc over and use a fork to seal the edges together.

10. Gently place each of the empanadas onto a baking sheet.

11. Brush the tops of each of them with the beaten egg.

12. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Homemade Dough Method

While this recipe does require you to make dough, the method is fairly quick and simple.

Ingredients:

-3 cups all-purpose flour

-¼ teaspoon salt

-1 ½ sticks unsalted butter

-1 large egg, beaten

-1/2 cup water

-1 pound ground beef, thawed

-2 small white onions, diced

-1/2 cup butter, room temperature

-2 tablespoons paprika

-2 teaspoons chili powder

-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

-1 teaspoon oregano powder

-1 teaspoon cumin powder

-1 cup green onions, chopped

Directions:

1. Put the flour, salt and butter into a food processor and mix on the pulse setting. 2. Add in the egg and pour in two tablespoons at a time of the water until the dough is clumpy.

3. Remove the dough and set aside.

4. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

5. Make the filling by putting the ground beef and spices into a large skillet on medium-high heat. Cook approximately 10-15 minutes until the ground beef is thoroughly cooked.

6. Drain the ground beef and set aside.

7. Add the oil and vegetables into the skillet and cook until all of the items are soft.

8. Put the ground beef back into the skillet and mix all of the ingredients together. Reduce the heat to low and let cook for 10 minutes.

9. Form the empanadas by rolling out the dough on a floured cutting board.

10. Use a small plate to cut out disc shapes. Place each disc onto a baking sheet.

11. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the meat and vegetable filling onto the middle of each disc.

12. Fold over each empanada and press the edges together using your fingers or a fork. 13. Dip a pastry brush into the beaten egg and brush onto each of the empanadas.

14. Put the empanadas in the oven and bake for about 20 minutes. They are finished cooking once they are a golden brown in color.