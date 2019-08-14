Easy Creamsicle Recipes to Try

Many people enjoy a sweet cold treat in the summertime. One popular choice for both children and adults alike is the famous Creamsicle. This delicious creamy dessert has been an American staple when it comes to frozen treats. It is popular due to its citrus flavor mixed with a creamy vanilla center, making it the perfect snack on a warm sunny day. What many do not know is that this delectable item has a long history.

History

The Creamsicle, which is a trademarked brand name, is usually a flat single bar that is frozen around a single wooden stick. This classic shape is also used for other types of sweet frozen treats as well. This sugary treat was invented by Frank Eppperson in 1905. He began by experimenting with ideas by enclosing some vanilla ice cream within a layer of frozen fruit juice. He first tried this when he was only 11 years old. But this dessert didn’t always have the name we know it as today. It started out as the ‘Epsicle,’ and is sometimes even referred to as a Dreamsicle. No matter the name, the Creamsicle has become one of the most popular sweet frozen treats.

Flavors and Options

While the traditional flavor is orange, the Creamsicle is now available in many different flavors such as blue raspberry, lime, grape, cherry, blueberry, and more. Gone are the days of only having one or two flavors to choose from. The bar comes in different varieties like the 100 calories bars, low-fat pops, and sugar-free pops. These healthier options are a great choice for those with special dietary restrictions.

Interesting Facts

• August 14th is National Creamsicle Day

• The Creamsicle craze has influenced cakes, candy, and beverages

• Creamsicles in Long Island have more vanilla than orange

• creamsicles in Palm Beach have small amounts of vanilla flavor and massive amounts of orange flavor

Simple Creamsicle Recipe

To begin, there are easy ways that you can make yummy creamsicles at home in your very own kitchen. Not only does this save money, but it is a fun activity that the whole family can enjoy together. This recipe takes about 5 minutes to prep, but takes around 6 hours to complete, due to the pops needing time to fully freeze. It should be noted that this recipe makes between 6-8 pops, depending on the size of the molds that are being used.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup orange juice (this can be fresh, frozen, or from concentrate)

• 1 cup heavy cream or full fat coconut milk

• 3 tablespoons honey (another sweetener such as stevia or agave can be used)

• ¼ teaspoon orange extract

• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

First, using a medium size bowl, whisk all the ingredients together. If you do not have a whisk, a fork can be used instead. Then pour the mixture into your molds. After it has set for 30-60 minutes, insert the sticks into each popsicle mold, ensuring they are sticking up straight and not crooked. They should then freeze for another 4-6 hours or until fully frozen. Once they are ready, remove from the molds and they can be served immediately.

Healthy Creamsicle Recipe

Many people seek out healthy alternatives to their favorite treats. This recipe makes a low carb, keto friendly, and dairy free type of creamsicle dessert. This simple and easy-to-make recipe is guilt-free and sure to please anyone who is a fan of this classic frozen treat. It yields about 9 popsicles, but this might depend on the size of your molds.

Ingredients:

• 1 can full fat coconut milk

• ½ cup orange juice( freshly squeezed is preferred)

• ¼ cup lemon juice

• 1 ½ teaspoons orange extract

• 1 tablespoon sunflower lecithin powder

• ½ teaspoon vanilla stevia

Instructions:

In a blender or food processor, mix together the coconut milk, orange juice, and lemon juice. Next you will need to add in orange extract, stevia, and lecithin until the mixture of liquids becomes nice and smooth. Once this is ready, carefully pour the mixture into you popsicle molds. After about 30 minutes, the sticks can be inserted into the individual pop molds. At this point the pops should be semi-frozen. They should then be frozen for three hours, or until they are fully formed and frozen. They can then be served immediately.

Of course there are many types of recipes out there that relate to the creamsicle, and not all of them relate to frozen treats! You can make cupcakes, smoothies, and shakes all inspired by this American dessert.