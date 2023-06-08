Easy Chicken Gyro Recipe

Chicken gyros are a popular dish that originated in Greece but has gained widespread popularity worldwide. They consist of thinly sliced marinated chicken that is typically cooked on a vertical rotisserie, known as a gyro spit. The chicken is seasoned with a blend of Mediterranean herbs and spices, which can vary depending on the recipe.

Here’s a simple and delicious recipe for Chicken Gyros that you can enjoy on a nice summer night:

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

4 pita bread rounds

Tzatziki sauce (store-bought or homemade)

Sliced tomatoes

Sliced cucumbers

Sliced red onions

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, dried oregano, ground cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper. Mix well to make the marinade.

Pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness using a meat mallet. This will help them cook more evenly and make them easier to grill. Place the chicken breasts in a shallow dish or a large resealable plastic bag.

Pour the marinade over the chicken, making sure it is well-coated. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, or up to 4 hours for maximum flavor.

Preheat your grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade, allowing any excess marinade to drip off.

Grill the chicken breasts for about 6-8 minutes per side, or until cooked through and the internal temperature reaches 165°F (75°C). Cooking time may vary depending on the thickness of the chicken breasts. Once cooked, remove the chicken from the grill and let it rest for a few minutes.

While the chicken is resting, warm the pita bread rounds on the grill or in a lightly oiled skillet for a minute or two on each side until slightly toasted.

Slice the grilled chicken into thin strips.

To assemble the gyros, spread a generous amount of tzatziki sauce on each pita bread round. Layer the sliced chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions on top. Sprinkle with chopped parsley for added freshness.

Fold the pita bread over the fillings, wrap it in foil, and serve immediately.

Enjoy your homemade Chicken Gyros! They pair well with a side of Greek salad, roasted potatoes, or even some homemade hummus!

*some of this content was generated via Chat GTP accessed on 6/5*