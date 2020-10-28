Delicious No-Bake Fudge for Fall

Fall is a season to spending time with your friends and family, sharing memories and home cooking. However, it is also a time for making sweet and savory treats. If you plan on creating a desert this year, try our fall fudge recipe. We have several easy step by step directions to make the most delicious no-bake fall fudge.

Homemade Chocolate Fudge

Ingredients:

• 11/3 cups of sweetened condensed milk

• 3 1/3 cups of chocolate chips

• 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt

• 1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

• Nuts, peppermint, or your favorite candies

Directions:

1) Cover your baking pan with plastic wrap.

2) Combine your chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk in a bowl.

3) Place bowl in the microwave and cook for one and a half minutes, or until the chocolate chips melt.

4) Gently stir the mixture, so it is evenly mixed, but not oily. (Try not to overheat or over mix the ingredients.)

5) Slowly add in vanilla extract and salt.

6) Spread the mixture evenly into the baking pan, gently pressing it down.

7) Add toppings to your such as nuts, peppermints, or other candies.

8) Cover your fudge and let it sit for at least four hours or overnight.

9) Cut your fudge into shareable portions, wrap, and store it at room temperature.

Pumpkin Fudge

Ingredients:

• 2 cups of white chocolate

• 5 tablespoons of condensed milk

• 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree

• 1 and a 1/2 teaspoons of pumpkin spice

• 1 1/4 cups of chopped walnuts

Directions:

1) Line muffin tin with paper cups.

2) Mix your chocolate and condensed milk in a bowl.

3) Microwave the mixture in twenty-second increments, stirring each time. Keep microwaving until chocolate is melted.

4) Add your pumpkin puree, walnuts, and pumpkin spice.

5) Pour your mixture into the muffin tin. Refrigerate for one to two hours.

Fall Fudge

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounces of white chocolate chips

• 3/4 cups of sweetened condensed milk

• 1 1/2 of chocolate chips

• 1/2 cup of candy corn

Directions:

1) Cover your baking pan with oil.

2) Combine your white chocolate chips in a bowl and microwave for one to two minutes, or until melted.

3) Spread half the mixture into the baking pan, sprinkle half the chocolate chips and candy corn, then add the rest of your mix.

4) Top your fudge with the remaining toppings, then refrigerate for two hours.

5) Flip your fudge over and cut into squares.

6) Store it in a sealable container at room temperature.

Get creative with your deserts this season and try our yummy no-bake. They are simple and quick to make, and are sure to please your friends and family. Enjoy and share your tasty, sweet treats.