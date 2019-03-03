Creative Cold Cut Sandwich Recipes

Whether you pack it for lunch, make it for a quick snack, or even have it as the main course for dinner, the timeless cold cut sandwich has never let us down. Enjoy a classic ham and cheese, take on a robust roast beef and provolone, or go light with turkey and avocado, there are endless amount of classics to choose from. But we want to help you get a little more creative with your cold cut creations, so lets dive in to some of these exciting and amazing recipes you may not have tried before!

Roasted Chicken with Pesto, Tomato, Mozzarella and Balsamic Vinegar

Bruschetta on Bread is a tender thin-cut chicken sandwich paired perfectly with the earthy fresh basil and tomato with a drizzle of sweet yet zingy balsamic vinegar.

Ingredients

• Four ounces roasted chicken (sliced thin)

• Two slices red tomato

• Two ounces sliced mozzarella

• Two tablespoons pesto

• Balsamic vinegar

• Virgin Olive Oil

• Two slices of bread

Instructions

1) On the bottom piece of Ciabatta bread, layer the chicken evenly.

2) Next, add tomato slices and drizzle lightly with the balsamic vinegar.

3) Give the tomatoes a light sprinkle of olive oil, top the tomatoes with the mozzarella slices, spread pesto on the top slice of Ciabatta, and cover.

We like to reserve a little balsamic to dip ours in, but if you’re not the zesty type, we recommend a small amount of virgin olive mixed with oregano and parsley. This sandwich is great just as is, but if it’s also great slightly toasted to get that melted mozzarella. If you don’t have a panini press, simply wrap in tin foil and place into a preheated oven at 225 degrees for 12-14 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Roast Beef & White Cheddar with Wasabi Horseradish Cream

Enjoy a traditional roast beef sandwich with a little kick? While wasabi horseradish may sound a little overwhelming at first, we add some mayo to balance out the bite and the result is a delightfully tangy mixture that we’re sure you’ll love. Add in arugula in place of lettuce for that little peppery flair and you have a truly amazing creation to devour.

Ingredients

• Fresh French bread, six inches in length

• 4 ounces roast beef

• 2 ounces white cheddar slices

• 4 large arugula leaves

• 2 slices tomato

• 1 tablespoon wasabi horseradish cream

• 1 tablespoon mayo

Instructions

1) On the bottom slice of the French bread, layer roast beef evenly and top with arugula leaves (or Romaine lettuce if preferred).

2) Place the tomato slices on top of the leaves and cover with white cheddar slices.

3) Spread wasabi horseradish cream evenly on the top slice of French bread, and repeat the same with the mayo.

4) Cover your creation and it’s ready to eat.

We also like to add a few thinly cut slices of Vidalia onion to ours since they are sweet without too much bite, but that’s entirely up to you.

Spicy Ham & Cheese

While deceptively simple, a spicy ham and cheese sandwich is perfect for those who like a little heat while they eat. The salty ham combined with the spicy jalapeno jam and rich Gouda make for a great treat to make your tongue tingle just a bit.

Ingredients

• Fresh French bread, cut into 6 inches

• 4 ounces ham, shaved

• 3 ounces Gouda cheese

• 4 tablespoons jalapeno jam

• 4 leaves Romaine lettuce

Instructions

1) On the bottom slice of bread, lay two leaves of lettuce and then spread shaved ham evenly over the leaves.

2) Lay top slice of bread down, cover with Gouda cheese, and then spread the jalapeno jam evenly over the cheese.

3) Place the top half onto the bottom half of the bread and viola.

If you don’t have access to a panini press, simply wrap the sandwich in foil and place into a preheated oven at 225 for 12-14 minutes or until the cheese is melted to your likeness.

Chicken with Swiss, Ranch & Sprouts

You’ll love this chicken, Swiss, ranch and sprouts sandwich, especially that little fresh crunch the sprouts add to it.

Ingredients

• 2 slices garlic clove Italian loaf, 5-6 inches

• 4 ounces chicken, sliced thin

• 5-6 slices red onion, thinly cut

• 2 leaves Romaine lettuce

• 4 ounces Alfalfa sprouts

• 2 ounces Swiss cheese

• 4 tablespoons ranch dressing

• 2 tablespoons mayo

Instructions

1) On bottom slice of bread, layer chicken evenly and top with red onion slices (cut a few more if you like or they don’t cover the chicken completely).

2) Layer the lettuce over the top and then spread the Alfalfa sprouts evenly over the top. Pour the ranch evenly over the top of the sprouts then layer the Swiss cheese over the top.

3) Spread mayo evenly on the top slice of bread and cover.

If you don’t have access to a panini press, this time place the sandwich in a pan on the stove, place another heavy pan on top, and heat on low-medium for about 4 minutes per side.

Well, obviously there are a lot of different things you can do to enhance those classic recipes we all know and love, so don’t be afraid to walk into the store and use your imagination. Remember, there’s no such thing as a bad cold cut sandwich.