Chili Recipes to Warm Up With this Winter

It’s the perfect time of year to eat a bowl of warm chili while snuggling under the blanket. The only trouble is, picking out the best recipe for the night. Here are three different recipes you can make this week.

White Bean Chicken Chili Recipe



If you need a fast chili recipe, then this is the right one for you. It’s fast and simple to make. In fact, it’s the perfect recipe to use up the leftover chicken you’ve got in your fridge.



What to Serve it With

This is a great chili to eat like a dip with corn chips or tortilla chips. You can top it off with cheese, sour cream, and green onions as a garnish. If you allow it to simmer long enough to thicken up, you could turn it into nachos as a leftover.

Ingredients

• 2 16 oz cans of white beans- cannellini or great northern works well

• 2 chicken breasts or 2 cans of canned chicken

• 1 small can of green chilies

• 5 cups of chicken stock

• 1 small onion

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 cup of green salsa

• 1 tablespoon cumin

• 2 tablespoons chili powder

• Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions For The Stove

1. Cut up the chicken breasts and dice up the onions to sauté’ in olive oil in a stockpot.

2. Cook until the onions are translucent and the chicken is done.

3. Add chicken stock, white beans, green salsa, green chilies, cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper.

4. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer for 2 hours.

Instructions for the Crockpot

1. Sauté’ chicken breasts and onions in olive oil until done in a pan.

2. Add the chicken mixture and the rest of the ingredients to the Crockpot.

3. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.

Classic Chili Recipe



For a classic pot of chili, you’ll love this recipe. It has the full flavor of kidney beans, ground beef, and tomatoes.

What to Serve it With

Serve classic chili over cooked macaroni noodles and pair with cornbread. Save your leftovers to top a baked potato or make chili cheese fries later in the week.

Ingredients

• 2 pounds ground beef

• 1 large onion

• 1 green bell pepper

• 2 fresh garlic cloves

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• 2 16oz. can of kidney beans or 1 can of kidney beans and 1 can of black beans

• 4 16oz. cans of petite diced tomatoes

• 1 16 oz. can of tomato sauce

• 3 tablespoons of chili powder

• 2 teaspoons of cumin

Stovetop Instructions

• Brown the ground beef, onion, bell pepper, and garlic in olive oil in a cast iron skillet or stockpot.

• Add canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, and ½ a can of water for each can of tomatoes you used.

• Stir in the kidney beans and/or black beans.

• Add chili powder and cumin.

• Bring to a boil.

• Turn down to a simmer and cook for 2 hours.

Crockpot Instructions

1. Brown beef, onion, pepper, and garlic in olive oil in a skillet.

2. Put beef mixture and the rest of the ingredients in the Crockpot.

3. Stir the ingredients until fully mixed.

4. Cook on high for 4 hours or cook on low for 8 hours.

5. Cook the last hour with the lid off if possible to thicken up the chili.

Vegetarian Chili Recipe



This is a wonderful vegetarian chili option. You won’t skip out on the flavor of traditional chili with this recipe.

What to Serve it With

Enjoy this recipe with grated cheese, sour cream, and corn chips. To make it a vegan recipe, substitute with vegan cheese and sour cream.

Ingredients

• Tofu

• 2 16 oz. cans of black beans

• 1 large sweet potato

• 1 yellow pepper

• 1 red pepper

• ½ of a red onion

• 2 cloves of garlic

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• 1 cup of shredded carrots

• 3 16 oz. cans of petite diced tomatoes with green chilis

• 2 16 oz. cans of tomato sauce

• 5 shakes of hot sauce

• 2 tablespoons of chili powder

• 1 tablespoon of cumin

Stovetop Instructions

1. Crumble up tofu and place on a baking sheet.

2. Bake the tofu in the oven at 400 degrees for 8 minutes.

3. Sauté’ red peppers, yellow peppers, garlic cloves, and red onion in olive oil.

4. Add the tofu to the pepper and onion mixture.

5. Add the cans of black beans.

6. Peel and cut up the large sweet potato and place in pot.

7. Add carrots, tomatoes, tomato sauce, hot sauce, chili powder, and cumin to the pot.

8. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a low.

9. Cook for 3 hours.

Crockpot Instructions

1. Cook tofu in the oven.

2. Sauté’ yellow and red peppers, garlic, and onions in a pot.

3. Peel and cut up the potato.

4. Add all ingredients to the crock pot and stir until mixed well.

5. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.