Chili Recipes for National Chili Day

Chili could be thought of as the ultimate crowd-pleaser. It’s also the ultimate cook-off dish. Only 5% of individuals surveyed said they don’t care for it, making chili about as close as you can get to a sure -fire party dish. No wonder so many folks want to bust out the chili recipes for the perfect game-day, tailgating food!

Family formulas are protected like gemstones, and those magical mystery ingredients are never discussed at parties much louder than a murmur. About 20% of individuals admit their families have a secret chili formula and 10% of people state they have a recipe for the perfect chili that they’re not ready to share with anybody!

What’s more, the discussions about what makes this dish genuine — beans or no beans? — are spirited! Be that as it may, these are just some of the reasons that make chili such a treat.

As for the actual serving of it, a full 31% of people admit that they love it with cheddar cheese. Fifteen percent love crackers, while another 15% gravitate toward cornbread. Regardless of whether they like it with beans or without, with cornbread or without, one thing is for sure; chili is here to stay.

Here are some of the best chili recipes around to help you celebrate this foodie holiday in style.

Ideas for Serving Chili

True enough, chili is such a yummy dish that many people feel content just to eat it “as is.” That is to say they love it as a bean stew. However, for those who feel like experimenting a bit, here are some ideas for taking your chili to the next level.

Chili plus hot dogs equal chili dogs: You get a bonus if you serve the dogs with your award-winning family chili recipe.

Isn’t it great that chili-cheese fries are a thing? They’re even tastier if you add some chopped onions.

For a healthy and easy dinner, add different chili recipes to your baked potato bar.

Combine two comfort foods, mac and cheese and chili, to take a rainy day to the next level.

Top some homemade corn chips with chili, cheese, onions, olives and more to make a special homemade nachos recipe.

National Chili Day Recipe Ideas

Try these delish recipes for your National Chili Day celebration.

Chili and Corn Chips

1 lb. sirloin, ground

1 1/4 c. onions, chopped

6 minced garlic cloves

1/8 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp cumin, ground

1/2 tsp red pepper, ground

1 tbsp no-salt tomato paste

1 c. fat-free, lower-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1/3 c. water

1 (10-oz.) undrained can diced tomatoes and green chiles

4 oz.corn chips

1/3 c. (1 1/2 oz.) cheddar cheese, shredded – try sharp cheddar for extra gusto

*1/4 c. sour cream

1/2 c. green onion tops, sliced diagonally

Pam or another kind of cooking spray

*Dash of white pepper, optional

*Substitute plain yogurt or low-fat sour cream

*Substitute ground turkey or chicken in this dish, as well as a vegan meat substitute.

Instructions:

Spray the cooking spray in a skillet. Warm up a skillet on medium, medium-high heat. Add in the beef and saute it for five minutes, allowing it to crumble and cook through.

Take the beef from the skillet and drain it. Clean the skillet out with paper towels. Drop the onions into the pan and allow them to saute for four minutes, making sure to stir them every now and then. Toss in the garlic and allow it to saute for a minute. Stir this continuously. Add the beef back in, then the salt, pepper and cumin. If you want an extra kick that’s not overpowering, add in white pepper. Next, comes the tomato paste, which you’ll cook for a minute, giving it an occasional stir. Follow that with the ⅓ c. of water and the broth and allow this to come to a boil. Then, turn the heat down to medium. You’ll allow the mixture to simmer for 15 minutes or so. The mixture will become thick. Once it does, take it off the stove. Prepare four chili bowls with one ounce of corn chips. Top this with the chili. Add a dollop of sour cream or plain yogurt. Garnish with the onion.

Fully Vegan Chili

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 diced medium yellow onion

1 c. shredded carrots

1-2 minced jalapeño peppers (Remove stems and seeds.)

3 minced garlic cloves

1/2 c.rinsed bulgur wheat

2 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp ground cumin

2 c. diced fresh tomatoes

1 1/2 c. tomato sauce

1 (15-oz.) can kidney beans (Drain and rinse them.)

1 1/2 (15-oz.) cans black beans (Drain and rinse them.)

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt, or to taste

*Dash of white pepper, optional

Chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions:

Heat your oil over medium-high heat in a large pot or a Dutch oven.

Toss in the jalapeño, carrots and onion and saute them. Stir the mix often, until the onion turns soft and becomes translucent – maybe five minutes.

Add in garlic and allow this to saute for a minute. Next comes the chili powder, cumin and bulgar wheat. Stir this mixture together until it’s thoroughly combined. Add in the tomatoes, the beans and the tomato sauce. Allow the mixture to boil. Once it does, turn down the heat. Cover the chili and allow the recipe to simmer until the beans become tender: This should take about an hour. Serve with a topping of cilantro and season with salt and white pepper.

Few foods satisfy us the way that chili does, whether it’s just meat, meat and beans or beans only. While any day is a good day to whip up this tasty concoction, National Chili Day gives us another excuse to make a pot of our favorite comfort food. Why not plan on celebrating this foodie holiday by making one of the recipes above or by whipping up your favorite chili recipe?