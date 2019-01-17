Celebrate National Hot Buttered Rum Day with a Toasty Treat

With brisk wintry winds outside, a winter warmer can be the perfect recipe for a fun warm night in. A little alcohol is an easy way to spice up any treat and warm you up. Sip and savor a steaming mug on National Hot Buttered Rum Day with the recipes below.

Classic Hot Buttered Rum Recipe

Ingredients:

• 1 small slice butter

• 1 teaspoon brown sugar

• 1 dash ground cinnamon

• 1 dash ground nutmeg

• 1 dash ground allspice

• 1 splash vanilla extract

• 2 ounces dark rum

• 5 ounces hot water

Directions:

1) First, mix the butter, sugar, and spices in the bottom of a mug.

2) Add the rum to your mixture.

3) Pour hot water on top. Make sure your water is hot, not boiling.

4) Stir and enjoy.

Honey Buttered Rum Recipe

Ingredients:

• 1 stick unsalted butter, softened

• ⅔ cup honey granules

• ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

• pinch ground cinnamon

• 2 ounces dark spiced rum

• 6 ounces hot water

Directions:

1) Mash the spices in a separate container. (Use two heapings of the batter for each drink. If you have leftovers, you can refrigerate the batter for later use.

2) Add the rum to your mixture.

3) Pour hot water on top. Make sure your water is hot, not boiling.

4) Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Chocolate Hot Buttered Rum Recipe

Ingredients:

• ½ cup salted butter, softened

• 2 cups dark brown sugar

• 1½ teaspoons cinnamon

• ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

• 2½ ounces rum

• 3 ounces hot water

Directions:

1) Cream together the sugar, butter, and cinnamon.

2) Slowly mix in the cocoa.

3) Add 2-3 tablespoons of the mix to a glass.

4) Add the rum and hot water, mix. Top with mini marshmallows.

Orange and Vanilla Hot Buttered Rum Recipe

Ingredients:

• 1 stick unsalted butter, softened

• ½ cup packed dark brown sugar

• 1 tablespoon orange zest

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

• ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

• ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

• Pinch ground cloves

• Pinch salt

• 6 ounces dark rum

• 3 cups hot water

Directions:

1) Beat the butter, brown sugar, orange zest, vanilla, spices, and salt together until fluffy.

2) Separate the batter into four mugs.

3) Add a quarter of the rum and hot water to each glass and mix.

4) Add cinnamon sticks as a garnish.

Hope these recipes provide a welcome treat this winter. Happy National Hot Buttered Rum Day!