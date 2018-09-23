Best Takeout Foods for Watching Football

Its football season, and that means it’s time to order some takeout and get ready to watch the games. Taste is a big factor, but it’s also a good idea to pick something that isn’t too messy, just in case you get a little too enthusiastic and knock the box over. Fortunately, there are a lot of options that qualify as a great game day foods.

Burritos and Wraps

The burrito is the unsung hero of the takeout world. It has a lot to offer to you on game day, especially if you want to get a full meal while you’re watching the game. The tortilla contains all of the food so that you don’t need to worry about very many spills while you are eating, and you can keep it clean with just a little bit of foil instead of using a plate.

There are so many different types of burritos to choose from. A classic mix of meat, cheese, and beans is generally the most popular choice, but there are also plenty of places to get breakfast burritos or even fully vegetarian wraps. Everyone can place their order and get exactly the fillings that they like.

Chinese

Nothing beats a white container of Chinese takeout. That famous white box is actually a major feature, since you can unfold it to make a plate. That cuts down on the time that you need to spend cleaning up after the game. If you’re careful, you can even fold some of them back up again when you’re done to hold leftovers.

Pizza

Pizza is one of the most popular party foods. It’s great you’re buying takeout for a large party, because you can easily get different toppings to please everyone.

Chicken Fingers and Wings

Chicken wings are usually the first thing to come to mind when people think of football food. Their taste is their biggest asset. There are a lot of different flavor variations out there, and many wing joints will let you mix and match the flavors and sauces within a single order. The wings will normally get cheaper as you buy more and more of them at once, so it is easy to get a big variety. That makes this an ideal choice for people that want to get a good mix of flavors without stopping at more than one takeout joint.

The downside to going with wings is that it is pretty easy to make a mess with them. You’re going to want to pick up a decent supply of napkins or wet wipes to go with your wings. Combine that with a bucket or some other dish with sides to keep them from spilling on to the table, and you should be able to keep the mess under control. A little preparation before the game will save you a lot of cleanup time after it!

Mix and Match

All of these options work well on their own, but the real secret is to mix and match to make a meal. Just pick a few of your favorites, bring your friends to the table, and enjoy the game with a selection of dishes!