Best Recipes for Garlic Lovers

It’s National Garlic Day! Garlic is flavor powerhouse, sure to amp up any dish. Garlic lovers, follow the recipes below if you love the delicious aroma and depth of flavor of this beneficial bulb.

Garlic-Rosemary Chicken (Serves 2)



Ingredients

• salt-1 tsp.

• garlic-5 cloves

• olive oil-5 tbs.

• white wine-2-3 cups

• rosemary-2 tbs.

• chicken-5 thighs

• Large pan (cast iron)

Instructions

1. Arrange your chicken in the pan, skin side down with your olive oil on the bottom to keep from sticking.

2. Crush your garlic cloves in the press.

3. With a knife or the bottom of a spoon, spread the pressed garlic over your chicken.

4. Add salt and Rosemary on top.

5. Cook on high heat for about 5-7 minutes.

6. Check to see that your chicken has browned, and then reduce the heat to medium.

7. Add wine.

8. After another 10 minutes, turn the chicken over with the skin side down.

9. Add more wine.

10. After about another 10 minutes, scrape the pan and get those juices on the bottom to baste the chicken. The wine will evaporate so you need to add more when there is only a little left.

11. Continue cooking on medium heat for another 20 minutes, basting in between another couple of times.

Broccoli Rabe (Serves-4 people as a side dish)



Ingredients

• salt-optional-no more than 1/8 tsp.

• white wine-1 cup

• garlic-5 cloves

• olive oil-1/4 cup

• gorgonzola cheese-1/2 cup

• broccoli rabe-large bunch

Instructions

1. Wash broccoli rabe thoroughly.

2. Place wet into a large soup pan.

3. Put the heat on medium and cook for about 10 minutes. It will shrink down incredibly.

4. Add olive oil, cloves of pressed garlic and wine.

5. Cook for another 10 minutes on medium heat.

6. At the end, add gorgonzola cheese bits. You can either by the cheese already broken into small pieces (which is what I do) or you can buy it in a block and break it up yourself.

7. Salt to taste. Salt is optional because the gorgonzola is very salty.

Sirloin Heaven (with pepper and garlic)



Ingredients

• coarse black pepper-3tbs

• garlic-5 cloves

• sirloin steaks-4-8oz.

Instructions

1. Rub in your pressed garlic on both sides of the steaks.

2. Rub in the fresh ground pepper from your pepper mill. if you don’t have a pepper mill, you can substitute with coarse, ground pepper.

3. Cook steaks for about 5-7 minutes on each side either under your oven broiler or on the grill.

Lobster Roll



Ingredients

• salted butter-3 sticks

• garlic-5 cloves

• hot dog rolls-3-4

• lobster-2 5lb. lobsters

Instructions

1. Buy steamed lobsters at the store.

2. Crack and remove the meat

3. To make garlic butter, melt butter in double boiler or microwave

4. Add pressed garlic

5. Brush insides the butter on insides of rolls with basting brush

6. Toast rolls under broiler for about 2 minutes until a light, golden color. Watch them so they don’t burn.

7. Sauté lobster in garlic butter for about 3 minutes with butter remaining after coating the rolls.

8. Fill your toasted garlic rolls.

*Makes 3-4 lobster rolls.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes



Ingredients

• potatoes-8 medium-sized

• butter-3/4 of a stick

• sour cream-4 -5 tbs.

• garlic-4 cloves

• salt-1/2 tsp.

Instructions

1. Peel potatoes

2. Cut then cut into small pieces for faster cooking.

3. Boil until a fork goes through the pieces easily.

4. Drain.

5. Mash them thoroughly with a potato masher.

6. Add butter while still steaming hot.

7. Add salt, sour cream and pressed garlic.

8. With your hand mixer, beat until fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Garlic Chips



Ingredients

• olive oil-2-3 3tbs

• salt-1/4 tsp.

• garlic-8 cloves

Instructions

1. Peel and slice garlic thinly into fairly even pieces.

2. Cover baking sheet with parchment paper

3. Place garlic slices on the lined sheet.

4. Use your basting brush to coat them with olive oil.

5. Lightly salt them.

6. Place in oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Garlic Bloody Mary



Ingredients

• vegetable-tomato juice-16 oz

• celery sticks-2

• teriyaki sauce-1 tsp.

• garlic-2 cloves

• lemon juice-2 tsp.

• horseradish-1 tbs.

• cayenne pepper-1/8 tsp.

Instructions

1. Press garlic in garlic press

1. Pour juice and ice in glasses

2. Add all ingredients

3. Stir well