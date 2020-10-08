Pierogies are a classic Polish dish that’s comforting and versatile. These dough pillows are boiled and fried in butter with onions or served with butter and sour cream. These can be filled with fruits, farmer’s cheese, mushrooms, sauerkraut and other endless options. We have compiled some of the best pierogi recipes here for you.

When are they made?

These are traditionally made for Christmas. However, you can make them to celebrate any occasion. Pierogies are best made with family members and friends as many hands lighten the work load.

What are the various accompaniments?

Melted butter, sour cream and onions are the usual accompaniments to most pierogi variants. However, you can try your own combinations to find out what tastes nice.

Helpful Tips

Pierogies differ based on the fillings used. The same dough can be used for different kinds of stuffing. In fact, it is easier to make the fillings a day before. Mixing 1 tsp. of flour can help thicken the filling and make it easy for you to stuff the pierogies.

Pierogi Dough Recipe

This recipe makes about 50 pierogies but you can cut the recipe back if you want to make fewer.

Ingredients:

• 1 large egg (whole)

• 3 cups all-purpose flour

• ½ tsp kosher salt

• ½ cup sour cream

• 1 cup water (room temperature)

Instructions:

1. Combine flour and salt in a large bowl. Make a mound on a clean countertop if you do not have a large enough bowl.

2. Mix sour cream and egg in another bowl. Pour this mixture in the flour and begin to knead. (The flour will be clumpy at this stage.)

3. Begin to add water in small quantities. You need the dough to be soft and sticky to touch. Continue kneading till you have soft and pliable dough. It should not stick to the rolling pin.

4. To make pierogi blankets, roll out the dough to 1/16 inch thickness.

5. Use a 3 inch round cookie cutter to cut the dough in batches. You can dip it in flour to prevent sticking. Pick up the scraps and repeat the process. The dough can only be rolled out thrice.

6. Cover the circles with a slightly damp cloth to prevent drying while you get ready to make fillings.

POTATO PIEROGI RECIPE

These simple potato pierogies are classic at every Polish event. You can add in cheddar cheese to make them more delectable. This recipe makes 10 pierogies.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup mashed Potatoes

• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter

• Pinch of Garlic Powder

• Pinch of Black Pepper

• ½ tsp. chopped Parsley

• ¼ cup diced onions

• ½ cup grated cheddar cheese

• Kosher Salt as per taste

Instructions:

To Make the Filling:

1. Melt 1 tbsp. butter in a pan and fry onions with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Remove from heat and mash to a somewhat fine consistency.

2. Mix in the mashed potatoes and parsley.

3. Add cheddar cheese and keep aside. You can even keep this mixture in the refrigerator.

To Make Pierogies:

1. Take a dough circle and fill it with 1 tbsp. of potato filling. The circle should only be ¾ full.

2. Use a pastry brush to slightly wet the outside of one half of the circle. Bring the wet side close to the dry side pinching with your fingers. Make an oval shape while pushing the stuffing back in.

3. Boil in salted water once all the circles have been filled with potato filling. It takes 3 to 5 minutes for the pierogies to float on the top. Remove and drain on a paper towel lined plate.

4. In a large skillet melt 2 tbsp. butter. Toss the pierogies for 30 seconds to lightly coat in butter. Serve with sour cream.

FARMER’S CHEESE PIEROGI RECIPE

These Pierogies get a delectable flavor from the cottage cheese filling. These can be served with sour cream and fried onions. The quantities mentioned here make 10 Pierogies.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Farmer’s Cheese (Crumbled)

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1 tbsp. Egg (Beaten)

• 1/2 cup sliced onions

• Pinch of Black Pepper

• ½ tsp. chopped Parsley

• Kosher Salt as per taste

Instructions:

To Make the Filling:

1. Melt 1 tbsp. Butter on medium heat and add half the onions. Remove from heat after 3 – 5 minutes.

2. Stir in egg and Farmer’s cheese. Mix well to combine all ingredients. Add salt, pepper and parsley.

To Make Pierogies:

1. Fill each circle with 1 tbsp. of Farmer’s Cheese filling.

2. Wet the outside edges of one side with a pastry brush dipped in water. Pinch the sides together while pushing any fillings back in.

3. Take a pot and boil water in it. Place all the pierogies in it for 3 – 5 minutes till they float on top. Remove and drain on a paper towel.

4. In a skillet, melt 1 tbsp. butter and add sliced onions. Cook for 2 – 3 minutes. Remove in a plate.

5. Melt the remaining butter and lightly coat the pierogies. Serve with fried onions and sour cream.

SAUERKRAUT PIEROGI RECIPE

Sauerkraut and mushroom adds a nice flavor to this dish. Serve these with fried rings of onion or even mushrooms. This makes 10 pierogies.

Ingredients:

• ½ cup canned sauerkraut

• ½ cup mushrooms

• ¼ cup diced onions

• 2 tsp. unsalted butter

• Pinch of black pepper

• Kosher salt as per taste

Instructions:

To make the filling:

1. Finely dice mushrooms and onions. In a pan melt 1 tsp. butter and mix the two together until tender.

2. Drain all water from sauerkraut. Add this to the mushroom mixture with salt and pepper. Remove from heat.

To Make the Pierogies:

1. Add 1 tbsp. filling to each circle. Wet one side with a pastry brush. Pinch the two sides making sure that you push back any filling that comes out.

2. Boil these pierogies in a large bottomed pan till they float. This will take 3 – 5 minutes. Remove and drain on a paper towel.

3. Melt butter in a skillet and fry the pierogies until they are coated. Serve hot with sour cream. You can also serve them with fried mushrooms or onions.

PRUNE PIEROGI RECIPE

Pierogies can be filled with any stuffing of your choice. They are not limited to savories. This prune filled Pierogi makes a nice dessert when served with toasted and buttered bread crumbs. This makes approximately 10 pierogies.

Ingredients:

• ½ cup dry pitted prunes

• ½ tsp. lemon juice

• 2 tsp. sugar

• 2 tbsp. breadcrumbs

• 1 tbsp. unsalted butter

Instructions:

To Make the Filling:

1. Place the prunes in a small saucepan. Pour water until barely covered. Add lime juice and sugar. Cover and bring to a boil. Simmer for 2 minutes and remove from heat.

2. Drain the liquid after 10 minutes. Puree the Prunes in a food processor.

To Make the Pierogies:

1. Fill each circle with prune filling till ¾ full. Use a pastry brush to wet the edges. Make sure to wet only one side. Pinch together the sides to form a small oval shape. Push back any filling that comes out while pinching the sides together.

2. Boil all pierogies together in water till they float on top. This will take 3 – 5 minutes. Remove from heat and drain on paper towel.

3. In the meantime melt ½ tbsp. butter in skillet and brown the breadcrumbs. Keep aside.

4. Melt the remaining butter and gently coat the pierogies. Serve with buttered and toasted breadcrumbs.