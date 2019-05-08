Best Cola Marinade Recipes

Cola makes a perfect marinade and sauce for meats of all sorts and cuts. It has the perfect balance of acids and sugars to be that secret ingredient that enhances the flavor of your tired recipes. Add some pop to your menu with cola marinade recipes below.

Oven Baked Cola Ribs



These sweet and savory ribs will have you hiding the napkins in an excuse to lick your fingers like a kid. No BBQ even needed here.

Ingredients

• 2 lbs of your favorite pork ribs

• 2 tbsp of soy sauce

• 2 tbsp minced garlic

• 1 finely diced onion

• 1 cup finely diced celery

• 1 cup of brown sugar

• 1 tbsp vinegar

• 1 can of Coca-Cola

• 1/4 tsp onion powder

• Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1) Place ribs in a large casserole dish.

2) Whisk all wet and dry ingredients together.

3) Pour marinade over ribs.

4) Place uncovered dish in a 350 degree oven for 2 hours or until meat is fork-tender.

5) Remove ribs, reserving liquid.

6) Add cornstarch by the tablespoon to thicken marinade into a sauce.

7) Pour sauce over ribs and enjoy.

Sober Coca-Cola Chicken



Who says you have to have a drunk chicken for it to be fun? With this sober Coca-Cola-Chicken recipe on the grill, every dinner will be a party.

Ingredients

• 6 chicken breast cuts

• 16 oz of Coca-Cola

• 1/2 cup dark brown sugar

• 1 tbsp melted butter

• 1 tbsp minced garlic

• 1/2 cup chopped parsley

• 1 tbsp minced onion or onion powder

• 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

• 1/2 of a freshly squeezed lime

• 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

• Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1) Place all ingredients in a bowl or ziplock bag and combine thoroughly.

2) Either marinate overnight or go straight to grill.

3) Place your chicken on the grill and cook until juices run clear and the internal temperature reaches at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which takes about 15 minutes for an 8 ounce boneless breast.

Coke-Marinated Ranch Sirloin And Veggie Kebobs



This recipe leaves your steak tender, juicy, and packed with flavor. It’s one of those staple recipes to have because you can do just about anything with it – throw them atop a salad, serve as an appetizer, or place on a bed of rice or pasta.

Ingredients

• 8 ounces of sirloin per person/ kebob

• 1 red, 1 yellow, and 1 green pepper

• 1 onion

• 1 package of whole Portobello mushrooms

• 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

• 16 oz Coca-Cola

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• Juice of one lemon

• One package of ranch dressing mix

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Metal skewers

Instructions

1) Cut sirloin steak in cubes.

2) Cut peppers and onion in skewer-sized chunks.

3) Use a damp paper towel to gently clean your mushrooms.

4) Combine all your ingredients (excluding skewers) in a ziplock bag, seal, and shake to mix.

5) Allow veggies and meat to marinate at least four hours in the fridge.

6) Drain and begin skewering, alternating a veggie and meat each time.

7) Grill over high heat to your favorite meat temperature and remove from heat.

8) Allow meat to rest about four to eight minutes and then enjoy.

Coca-Cola Hot Wings



If you’re a fan of sweet heat, this cola hot wing dish is a must-have in your recipe arsenal.

Ingredients

• 3 lbs of whole chicken wings

• 1 cup of your favorite hot sauce

• 16 oz of cola

• 1 tbsp of soy sauce

• 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

• 1/4 tsp black pepper

• 1/4 tsp onion powder

• 1/4 tsp garlic salt

• 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

Optional ingredients

• Ranch or blue cheese dressing

• Sliced carrot sticks and celery

Instructions

1) Prepare your chicken wings by cutting the wing tips off and sectioning at each joint.

2) Combine remaining main ingredients in a bowl and whisk until smooth.

3) Pour half of the marinade into a ziplock bag, add wings, seal and shake to coat, and allow to marinate at least four hours.

4) Reserve other half of marinate to glaze the wings as they cook.

5) Place chicken wings on an oiled drip pan and over medium, indirect grill heat.

6) Baste each wing every 5 minutes as you turn them. This will form a thick glaze coating on the wings.

7) Continue turning and basting for 40-45 minutes.

8) Remove from heat and serve with optional ingredients.

Coca-Cola Classic Pulled Pork



Take advantage of your slow cooker to make this crowd-pleasing pulled pork recipe. It’s the perfect comfort meal to come home to after a long day, and it easily serves eight to ten.

Ingredients

• 1 Boston pork roast (4-6 lbs)

• 1/2 tbsp black peppercorns

• 1/4 tsp salt

• 1/4 tsp onion powder

• 1 tbsp minced garlic

• 1 cup diced celery

• 1 large onion

• 1/4 tsp red or cayenne pepper

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 2 tbsp butter

• 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar

• 2 cups of BBQ sauce

• 16 ounces of Coca-Cola

• 1/4 cup of brown sugar

• Slow cooker

• Baking sheet

• Parchment paper

Instructions

1) Cut meat into four to six large chunks.

2) Place all wet and dry ingredients (reserve one cup BBQ sauce for later) in your slow cooker and use a whisk to thoroughly mix.

3) Add your cut pork roast, cover, and cook on low/medium setting for at least six to ten hours.

4) Drain liquid from roast, reserving 1/2 cup for sauce.

5) Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and shred pork roast with a fork.

6) Combine 1/2 cup of reserved liquid with 1 cup of BBQ sauce and pour over shredded pork roast.

7) Place baking sheet in oven on broil for 5-8 minutes until stray ends are just starting to blacken and sauce is bubbling.

8) Serve and enjoy.