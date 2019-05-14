Best Buttermilk Biscuits

Homemade breads, biscuits, and croissants yield a plethora of happy childhood memories. Whether or not you actually helped your mother or grandmother roll the dough, or if you loved to watch the affects of yeast in the slowing rising bread, you can certainly remember the smell of freshly baked bread being removed from the oven.

Buttermilk biscuits offer all the qualities of filling comfort food, but require much less preparation time than most bread products. Biscuits are also among the most versatile foods and can be served with virtually every meal. Making homemade biscuits is much easier than you might imagine. In fact, you probably have all the basic ingredients already in your pantry or refrigerator.

Family Favorite Recipes

We encourage you to experiment with your own favorite buttermilk recipe and determine what you can add, take away, or alter to create a new family favorite. To get those creative juices flowing, we will start you off with a tried and true recipe for buttermilk biscuits.

Simplest Buttermilk Biscuits

Ingredients

• 2 cups flour

• 1/2 cup shortening or lard

• 1 cup cold buttermilk

• 1 tbs baking powder

• 1/2 tsp salt

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Mix all dry ingredients in large bowl, then slowly cut in shortening or lard until mixture is crumbly.

2) Slowly pour 3/4 cup of buttermilk (remaining 1/4 cup will be used to brush over baked biscuits) into the floury mixture and blend with fork until mixture becomes moist and easily workable.

3) Transfer mixture from bowl onto lightly floured surface and coat with flour until it does not stick to hands. Roll out into approximately one half inch thick sheet and use biscuit cutter, a biscuit, or a demi cup to shape the dough into biscuit forms.

4) Bake on ungreased baking trays for 10 minutes at 450 degrees. Depending on your oven and altitude, baking time may be less. Biscuits are ready when the tops turn golden brown and the sides look like they are ready to split.

Ways to Incorporate your Breakfast Biscuits with a Traditional or Seasoned Flair

Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

Leftover sausage, or even beef, makes a great base for gravy. Seasoning the gravy with a little thyme or some extra pepper adds the right flavor to perfect this popular combination. The savory flavors and tantalizing smell work well with flaky buttermilk biscuits fresh from the oven. Place biscuits on serving dish and drizzle with a hearty dose of gravy just before serving.

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuits

Turning a traditional buttermilk biscuit into a meal is as simple as adding the ingredients for a bona fide breakfast sandwich. Bacon, ham, sausage, and virtually any meat substitute fit well on a homemade biscuit. Add cheese, and your favorite condiments and you have yourself a fine breakfast platter.

Topping Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttermilk biscuits are great on their own, especially when they are fresh from the oven, but adding a little love just makes a great thing even better. Adding butter is a given, but try adding seasoned butter to your homemade biscuits. Popular buttermilk biscuit condiments can change the entire atmosphere of a meal or snack that features these delectable biscuits.

Butters, Honey, & Jams

Garlic butter for an Italian pasta complement, or honey wheat butter for breakfast or a midday snack. Jams and jellies also make great additions for breakfast biscuits and provide a salty sweet flavor that adds enjoyment when coupled with your favorite coffee or tea. Apple butter, almond butter, peanut butter, and other such condiments create a biscuit of substance that can fill hungry bellies in no time. Honey and butter are also popular biscuit toppings and can be used at virtually any meal.