Repurposing Your Thanksgiving Turkey: Delicious Recipes for Leftovers

Thanksgiving often means an abundance of turkey leftovers. Rather than reheating the same meal repeatedly, let’s jazz things up! Repurposing your turkey leftovers can breathe new life into your post-Thanksgiving meals.

Here are some quick and easy recipes that will make you excited about leftovers:

1. Turkey Pot Pie

Ingredients:

Leftover turkey, shredded

Mixed vegetables (frozen or fresh)

Pie crust (store-bought or homemade)

Chicken or turkey broth

Butter, flour, salt, pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

In a skillet, melt butter, add flour, and cook for a minute. Pour in broth and let it thicken.

Add shredded turkey and mixed vegetables. Let it simmer.

Pour the mixture into a pie dish lined with pie crust. Cover with another layer of crust.

Bake until golden brown (around 30 minutes).

2. Turkey and Cranberry Quesadillas

Ingredients:

Leftover turkey, chopped

Cranberry sauce

Shredded cheese

Tortillas

Instructions:

Heat a skillet over medium heat.

Place a tortilla on the skillet, spread cranberry sauce, add turkey, and sprinkle cheese on top.

Place another tortilla on top and cook until the cheese melts and the tortilla is crispy.

Flip and cook the other side.

Cut into wedges and serve with a side of sour cream or guacamole.

3. Turkey Fried Rice

Ingredients:

Leftover turkey, diced

Cooked rice

Mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, bell peppers)

Soy sauce

Garlic, ginger, sesame oil

Instructions:

In a large skillet or wok, heat sesame oil.

Add minced garlic and ginger, then stir in diced turkey and vegetables.

Add cooked rice and stir-fry until everything is heated through.

Drizzle with soy sauce and toss until well combined.

Serve hot with a sprinkle of chopped green onions.

4. Turkey and Avocado Wrap

Ingredients:

Leftover turkey, sliced

Avocado

Lettuce

Tortillas or wraps

Mayonnaise or your favorite sauce

Instructions:

Lay out a tortilla and spread a thin layer of mayonnaise.

Layer sliced turkey, avocado, and lettuce.

Roll the tortilla tightly, tucking in the sides as you go.

Slice in half diagonally and secure with toothpicks if needed.

5. Turkey and Vegetable Soup

Ingredients:

Leftover turkey, shredded

Assorted vegetables (carrots, celery, onions)

Chicken or turkey broth

Herbs (thyme, rosemary)

Salt, pepper

Instructions:

In a pot, sauté chopped vegetables until tender.

Add shredded turkey and herbs, then pour in the broth.

Simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve hot with a sprinkle of fresh herbs on top.

Don’t Let Leftovers Go to Waste!

With these simple recipes, your leftover turkey can be transformed into a variety of mouthwatering-dishes. Get creative and make the most out of your Thanksgiving feast. Repurposing leftovers not only saves food but also brings excitement to your post-holiday meals. Enjoy your delicious creations!