5 Sweet Macadamia Nut Recipes

For some, just thinking about Macadamia nuts starts a craving that must be satisfied. So, we decided to take that craving to a new level by using them in delicious recipes that are so easy to make. Time to get to the kitchen, pull out those bowls and pans to get started on your Macadamia Nut recipe adventure.

Coconut Macadamia Nutty Waffles

Good for breakfast or as a snack!

Ingredients:

-All-purpose flour

-Baking powder

-Salt

-Eggs

-Coconut milk

-Club soda

-Vegetable oil or coconut oil

-Vanilla extract

-Sweetened shredded coconut

-Roasted macadamia nuts, chopped

Toppings:

Coconut, whipped cream, cinnamon, butter, maple syrup, macadamia nuts

Instructions:

1. Turn on the waffle iron.

2. Blend the flour, baking powder plus the salt in a mixing bowl.

3. Whisk in the coconut milk, eggs, oil, vanilla with club soda.

4. Next, add in the coconut and the nuts.

5. Spray the top and bottom of the waffle iron with a non-stick cooking spray.

6. Ladle the waffle batter onto the waffle iron and close the lid.

7. Bake for 4-8 minutes for each waffle, depending on your waffle iron.

8. Add favorite toppings such as butter, cinnamon, and whipped cream syrup, then top with extra coconut and the yummy chopped macadamia nuts.

Macadamia Coconut Crunchy Granola

Ingredients:

-Rolled oats

-Macadamia nuts, chopped

-Cinnamon

-Salt

-Coconut oil, melted

-Honey

-Vanilla extract

-Egg white, at room temperature

-Toasted coconut chips

Instructions:

1. Start oven to reach 300°F.

2. Line a cookie sheet that has sides or rims with parchment paper.

3. Dry mix oats, macadamia nuts, cinnamon, and salt in a large mixing bowl.

4. Coat the dry mix with coconut oil, honey, and vanilla by tossing.

5. Whisk the egg white until frothy for about a minute in a small bowl.

6. Toss, coating the oat mixture.

7. Spread mixture into an even layer on the prepared baking sheet using an offset spatula. Bake for around 20 minutes.

8. Use the spatula to flip the granola.

9. Create an even layer.

10. Be sure to rotate the pan, return to heated oven, and bake another 20-25 minutes. (Granola should be golden and will feel dry to the touch).

11. Then, turn off the oven without removing pan for another 10-12 minutes to continue drying.

12. Remove pan from oven.

13. Using a wire rack, place cookie sheet to cool completely so the granola can crisp as it cools.

14. After completely cooling, break into clusters.

15. Blend in toasted coconut chips.

26. In an airtight container, store the granola mix at room temperature for 1 to 2 weeks.

Aloha Mahi-Mahi Recipe with Macadamia Crust

This simple dinner recipe is worthy to serve guests but why wait if the macadamia nut craving hits?

Ingredients:

-Roasted macadamia nuts, roughly chopped

-Fillets of Mahi Mahi

-Coconut oil, melted

-Sea salt

-Fresh lemon juice

-Butter

-Cilantro as garnish

Instructions:

1.Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

3. Using a food processor, blend the macadamia nuts until they form small crumbs in just a few seconds.

4. If you over-process, you will have macadamia nut butter.

5. Spread the crumbs onto a small baking pan or a plate.

6. Using a brush, spread the Mahi Mahi fillets with melted coconut oil.

7. Press the top of each fillet into the macadamia crumbs firmly so they stick to the fish.

8. Season with fresh lemon juice and sea salt.

9. Using a butter lined baking dish, place the fillets in nut side up.

10. Bake for 7-9 minutes until the fish is white and will flake easily.

11. Turn up the oven to a HIGH broil setting.

12. Broil the fish for 1-3 minutes, until you see the nuts have become golden and toasty.

13. Garnish with cilantro and serve.

Refreshing No-Bake Macadamia Key Lime Pie

You will love this nutty upgrade to a summer favorite!

Crust:

-Crushed shortbread cookies

-Finely chopped macadamia nuts

-Sugar

-Butter, melted

Filling:

-Cream cheese, softened

-Sweetened condensed milk

-Key lime juice

-Heavy whipping cream

-Coarsely chopped macadamia nuts

Directions:

1. Using a small mixing bowl, add cookie crumbs, macadamia nuts plus the sugar.

2. Blend in butter.

3. Butter a 9-in. pie plate.

4.Using the mixture, press onto bottom and up the sides of the pie plate.

5. Chill for 30-45 minutes.

6. Using a large mixing bowl, hand beat cream cheese until smooth.

7. Whisk in milk and lime juice until well blended.

8. Spoon into crust.

9. Chill, covered, for at least 4 hours to overnight.

10. In a small bowl, using a hand mixer, beat cream until soft peaks form.

11. Add to top of the chilled pie and sprinkle with chopped macadamia nuts.

Chocolate Macadamia Cheesecake

Rich and creamy, this is a real crowd pleaser!

Crust:

-Chocolate wafer crumbs (about 25 wafers)

-Ground macadamia nuts

-Sugar

-Butter, melted

-Almond extract

Filling:

-White baking chocolate, chopped

-Cream cheese-softened

-Sugar

-All-purpose flour

-Vanilla extract

-Eggs at room temperature

-Milk chocolate chips

Topping:

-Semisweet chocolate, chopped

-Heavy whipping cream

-White chocolate shavings and chopped macadamia nuts for garnish

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350F.

2. Combine the cookie crumbs, nuts, and sugar in a small mixing bowl.

3. Blend in the butter and almond extract.

4. Using a greased 10″ springform pan, press the crust mixture onto the bottom.

5. Bake for 10 minutes.

6. Cool crust sitting on a wire rack.

7. Reduce the oven heat to 325F.

8. Using a microwave, melt white chocolate and stir.

9. Set aside to cool.

10. Using a large mixing bowl, blend the cream cheese, sugar, flour, and vanilla until well mixed.

11. Slowly add eggs and blend on low speed just until well combined.

12. Remove 8 ounces and set aside.

13. Stir melted white chocolate into remaining cream cheese mixture.

14. Blend lightly, just until combined.

15. Pour over the prepared crust.

16. Using a microwave or double boiler, melt chocolate chips stirring until smooth.

17. Cool slightly.

18. Drop softened cream cheese mixture by spoonfuls over the filling.

19. Swirl chocolate mixture by cutting through filling with a knife.

20. Place spring pan on a baking sheet and bake at 325° for about an hour or until center is almost set.

21. Cool on a wire rack for about 10 minutes.

22. Using a bread knife, carefully run around the edge of pan to loosen.

23. Allow cooling for 1 hour.

24. Using a saucepan placed on low heat, melt semisweet chocolate with the cream.

25. Continue to stir until smooth and allow to cool slightly.

26. Spread evenly over cheesecake.

27. Cool on a wire rack for around 10 minutes till lightly set.

28. Chill for at least 4 hours or overnight.

29. Garnish the top with chocolate shavings and chopped macadamia nuts before serving.