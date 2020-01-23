10 Easy Peanut Butter Recipes

A food that is usually inexpensive to purchase and that can be used to make a variety of dishes is peanut butter. You can get the product in either a creamy or crunchy consistency depending on the texture that you enjoy. There are also flavors added to some jars of peanut butter including honey and chocolate. If you have a jar or two in your cabinets, consider some of these easy peanut butter recipes that you can make that can be satisfying for you and your family.

1. Vegan Ice Cream

If you’re trying to maintain a healthy diet but want to enjoy a sweet treat once in a while, then this is an option to consider. Put two or three bananas in a blender or food processor. The recipe tends to work better if the bananas are frozen. Once the bananas are a soft consistency, add two tablespoons of peanut butter. You can also add a teaspoon or two of your favorite kind of jelly. Scoop the mixture into small bowls, freezing until it’s set like ice cream.

2. Pancakes

Although pancakes can be good when they are prepared with traditional batter, you can add a little flavor by using a teaspoon or two of peanut butter. Once the batter is blended, you can add jelly on top of the pancakes or small pieces of banana in the batter before you cook the pancakes.

3. Brownies

Prepare brownie batter as you normally would. Before putting the pan in the oven, swirl peanut butter into the batter so that you can see the marbled impact that it creates. You can also add a small amount of cheesecake for more flavor. Top your brownies with whipped cream, ice cream, or other fun toppings that blend well with peanut butter when they are removed from the oven.

4. Cookies

Peanut butter cookies are easy to make. All you need is peanut butter, sugar, an egg, and a small amount of flour. While peanut butter cookies are often a delicious snack on their own, you can put various creams between two cookies for a delightful sandwich. A cream made with jelly is an option to consider as well as one that is made with bananas.

5. Smoothies

When you need extra energy during the day, make a smoothie with your favorite fruits and peanut butter. The peanut butter will give you the protein that you need for an energy boost until you can prepare a meal to eat. Some of the best options to include in your smoothies are grapes, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas. You can add oats in the smoothie as well for an added boost of energy and flavor.

6. Marinade

If you combine peanut butter with yogurt, coconut milk, or other liquids that are used when you marinate meats or vegetables, then you can add more flavor to your meal. The peanut butter can add a creamy consistency to the marinade. After your meat is cooked, you can top it with crushed peanuts for added texture and so that it will blend with the taste of the peanut butter that’s in the marinade.

7. Trail Mix Bars

Make healthy trail mix bars by combining a base of peanut butter and honey in a bowl. Next, add a variety of ingredients that you like that can keep you fueled during the day. Dried fruits like cranberries and raisins, nuts, and seeds are items to consider adding to the mixture. Once everything is combined, put the mixture in a cake pan that you’ll place in the refrigerator. When the mixture is hard, you can cut it into small squares.

8. Cupcakes

When you want a sweet treat, make a batch of cupcakes with peanut butter blended into the batter. Chocolate works well with this idea as the two flavors often pair together. After your cupcakes come out of the oven and they have cooled, you can fill them with peanut butter moose, cream, or jelly.

9. Noodle Additions

While you’re making noodles or vegetables in a pan, add a small amount of peanut butter and sesame seeds. These two ingredients often bring each flavor out even more, and they highlight the flavors of noodles so that they aren’t bland. Another ingredient to include is lime juice. The sour notes pair well with the salty and sweet notes of the peanut butter for a delicious noodle dish.

10. Chili

Chili is a meal that you can make any time of the year. You can prepare it with hamburgers or other types of ground meat or just with a variety of beans. While your chili is cooking, add peanut butter, small pieces of mango, and lime juice for a fiesta blend that offers a little spice. Use pita bread to dip in the chili or corn chips to scoop the chili from a small bowl.