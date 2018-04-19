Wine and Popcorn Pairings for the Scandal Series Finale

If you’re planning a night in to watch the Scandal season finale, we assembled the best wine and popcorn pairings that would even get the Olive Pope seal of approval. Create a variety of popcorn flavors, from sweet to spicy, and make a popcorn bar for your guests. Gladiators, be sure to pour plenty of your chosen wines, this political thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Classics: Butter and Cabernet

Cabernet sauvignon goes nicely with buttery and salty popcorn. The rich and fruity flavors of cabernet cut through the smooth taste of butter and provide a classic pairing. When choosing a cabernet, make sure that it has deep flavors to set off the indulgent butter taste.

Mexican Flair: Cilantro and Lime

Cilantro and lime popcorn is awesome with a crisp pinot grigio. Make cilantro-lime butter with 4 tablespoons of butter, ½ cup of cilantro, and the juice of one lime. This Mexican-inspired recipe brings an exciting flavor profile to your popcorn.

Just Try It: Rosé and Cheddar

This pairing combines the vibrant flavor of rosé with the bold, satisfying flavors of cheddar cheese. To make homemade cheddar seasoning for your popcorn, grate ¼ cup of cheddar cheese with 6 tablespoons of butter. For extra flavor punch, you can add a pinch of dried yellow mustard.

Sweet and Salty: S’mores Popcorn and Prosecco

Effervescent prosecco provides a nice counterpoint to the sweet and salty flavors of s’mores popcorn. Break graham crackers into small pieces. Mix them with popcorn, chocolate chips, and mini marshmallows. Place under the broiler until the marshmallows have browned.

Nice and Spicy: Chipotle Popcorn and Pinot Noir

Mix butter with chipotle seasoning and toss with popcorn. Try it with a dry pinot noir to cut the butter taste and provide a counterpoint to the spicy chipotle. You can also try chipotle popcorn with a sweet white wine like Riesling or gewürtztraminer.

Rich and Earthy: Truffle and Merlot

Mix truffle oil with butter or shave a little bit of fresh truffle over your popcorn. The deep, earthy flavors of merlot counterbalance the richness of truffle flavor.

Smooth and Sweet: White Chocolate and Moscato

To make white chocolate popcorn, pop the popcorn and season lightly with sea salt. Then drizzle ½ cup of melted white chocolate chips over the popcorn. Let it cool before enjoying. The fresh fruity taste of Moscato or another dessert wine will enhance the sweetness of the white chocolate.

Exotic Spice: Curry and Sauvignon Blanc

Curry spices are an exciting way to make your popcorn stand out. To make your own curried popcorn, first pop the corn and then toss with 3 tablespoons of butter, 2 teaspoons of hot curry powder, and sea salt. The vibrant, citrus-peach flavors of sauvignon blanc provides a cooling companion to the sizzling curry.

A Tasty Pairing: Dark Chocolate and Shiraz

Melt bittersweet chocolate chips and pour over lightly salted popcorn. The punchy flavors of a good Australian Shiraz will stand up well to the dark chocolate. Dark chocolate popcorn would also be great with port, if you’re looking for a sweeter wine.

A Memorable Snack: Rosemary Parmesan Popcorn and Pinot Noir

Rosemary Parmesan popcorn combines the fresh, woodsy flavors of the herb with indulgent butter and salty cheese. First, infuse olive oil with rosemary and garlic for the most intense flavor. Pour the butter over the popcorn and add chopped rosemary and Parmesan cheese. This herby popcorn is great with the crisp, light flavor of pinot noir.

Sweet and Crunchy: Cinnamon Sugar and Champagne

Shake cinnamon sugar over lightly salted and buttered popcorn. The warm cinnamon is great with the bubbly effervescence of sparkling wine. The bubbles cut through the butter and make the cinnamon shine through.

Sticky and Rich: Caramel Corn and Sauternes

You might be hesitant to try caramel corn with wine. The sweet and sticky popcorn is perfectly accented by the golden, honey-like flavor of Sauternes. You could also try caramel corn with a sweet white like Riesling.

Another Twist: Almond Toffee Popcorn and Pinot Noir

Almond toffee popcorn has more of a complex flavor than caramel corn. The smooth, nutty flavor of almonds complements the dry, vibrant taste of pinot noir. To make almond toffee popcorn, cook butter, brown sugar, and corn syrup to the soft crack stage. Remove the pan from the heat and add a little salt. Quickly toss the toffee with popcorn and almonds before it hardens.

Have fun mixing and matching the popcorn flavors with the different wines at your series finale party.