Creative Ways to Use Chocolate Chips

Chocolate chips are wonderful little bits of happiness that you love to eat. But chocolate chips are capable of bringing so much more joy to your life when combined with other foods in creative and unexpected ways. Here are some new ways to incorporate chocolate chips into your recipes.

1. Homemade Chocolate Croissants

Pain au chocolat is a popular French pastry that is quite delicious when paired with a steaming cup of espresso. Pain au chocolat, also called chocolate croissants, are great as an after-dinner dessert, breakfast treat, or midday snack. Create your own homemade chocolate croissants at home. Take a chunk of baguette, brush a little olive oil on it, drop a generous amount of chocolate chips (milk or dark) on top of the baguette, and place it in the oven or toaster oven. When they’ve finished cooking, sprinkle a little sea salt, powdered sugar, or almond slivers on top for extra garnish.

2. S’mores On A Stick

While s’mores are a summertime favorite treat to enjoy while sitting around a campfire, there’s no reason why you can’t enjoy the sweet and gooey taste of a s’more in the comfort of your own home with this s’mores on a stick recipe. All you’ll need is a bag of chocolate chips, a bag of large marshmallows, some toothpicks, and some crushed graham crackers. Stick a toothpick in the marshmallows, melt the chocolate chips, dip the marshmallows into the chocolate chips, and then sprinkle the crushed graham cracker on the marshmallows while the chocolate is still soft. Let them cool before you serve them to your friends and family.

3. Homemade Chocolate Nut Bars

Whip up a batch of your own homemade chocolate nut bars at home for a fraction of the price. All you’ll need is a bag of chocolate chips, a handful of your favorite nuts, and a cookie sheet. Melt the chocolate chips down in a bowl, toss in the nuts, mix it thoroughly, and spread it on the cookie sheet until it cools. Once it’s cool, you can cut the candy into whatever size bars you desire and pass them out to the family. If regular chocolate nut bars are too boring for you, mix it up with a few pieces of dried fruit as well!

4. Tropical Chocolate Chip Smoothie

Life can be tough when you’re trying to eat right and lose weight. During a health and fitness journey, smoothies are an essential meal alternative that you can enjoy on a daily basis. When you get the urge to treat yourself, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t make this delicious and nutritious tropical chocolate chip smoothie. Chocolate is actually rich in calcium and iron, so you can consider it a nutrient boost.

5. Homemade Chocolate Butter

Your morning toast doesn’t have to be the usual boring butter and fruit preserve affair that it’s always been. Instead, try whipping up a batch of your own homemade chocolate butter. The two flavors that you love the most will combine in a creamy symphony of chocolate and savory butter. All you need is unsalted butter, cocoa powder, and chocolate chips to create this dreamy topping that’s perfect on toast, biscuits, or pancakes.

6. Chocolate Grilled Cheese

While milk chocolate is extremely sweet, dark chocolate has a very subtle flavor that mixes well with certain cheeses. The smooth flavor of the dark chocolate combines wonderfully with the fruity and earthy tones of the Brie. To bring these two flavors together, add fresh fruits such as strawberries or walnuts to compliment the Brie’s earthy flavor.

7. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches

There is chocolate inside of chocolate surrounding ice cream and sprinkled with chocolate. The recipe for this decadent dessert is simple, requires few ingredients, and will have you drowning in chocolate chips.

8. Chocolate Chip Pancake Squares

Pancakes are a wonderful breakfast food that many wish they could eat all day long. With a few changes to your normal pancake recipe, you can turn your pancake love into a buttery chocolate chip pancake addiction to enjoy any time of the day. Use blueberry syrup as a dipping sauce for a fruity finish.

9. Avocado Chocolate Chip Cookies

While the thought of combining avocados with chocolate chips may sound a bit intimidating, it is actually a very smooth and amazing pairing. The purpose of adding avocado to this chocolate chip cookie recipe is to use it as a healthy alternative to butter. Once the ingredients are mixed and the cookies are dropped onto the baking sheet, the avocado works it magic while the cookies bake in the oven. And the final products are healthy chocolate chip cookies.

10. Chocolate Chip Hot Chocolate

You are just one blender away from a fantastic homemade cup of hot cocoa made with real chocolate chips. Toss together a few simple ingredients such as vanilla, chocolate chips, and espresso powder to create the perfect cup of hot cocoa for you and your family.