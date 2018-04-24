The Best Pig in a Blanket Recipes

Classic Pigs in a Blanket

Nothing compares to the classic pigs in a blanket. These are great for binge watching, a play date or during a big game.

Items you need:

• Paper towels

• Fork

• Clean plate or cutting board

• Cutting knife

• Teaspoon

• Baking sheet

• Small mixing bowl

• Pastry brush

• Spatula

Ingredients:

• 1 package of thawed puff pastry sheets

• 30 Cocktail franks (12-ounce package)

• Cooking spray

• Honey Dijon mustard

• 2 eggs

• Water

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit while you prepare the pigs in a blanket.

2. Open the cocktail franks package and dry them with paper towels by gently patting them down.

3. Use the fork to poke a couple of small holes into each frank to allow for more even cooking.

4. Unroll the thawed pastry sheets onto the clean cutting board or plate. Place a cocktail frank on the pastry sheet and measure out a strip that is less than the entire width of the cocktail frank.

5. Once you’ve measured the perfect size strip for your size of cocktail frank, cut the entire sheet into long strips of the same size. Additionally, these long strips need to be cut into 3-inch long sections. Before cutting your puff pastry strips into smaller sections, be sure that a 3-inch long strip will wrap around one of the cocktail franks entirely.

6. Lay out the 3-inch long pastry strips on a plate, cutting board, or another clean surface. Using the teaspoon, scoop the desired amount of honey Dijon mustard onto the strips and spread evenly.

7. Wrap a mustard-coated strip around a cocktail frank and pinch the ends together to seal the pastry strip. Repeat this process until all cocktail franks have been wrapped in a mustard-coated pastry strip.

8. Spray the cooking sheet with the nonstick cooking spray.

9. Place the wrapped cocktail franks onto the cooking sheet with the seams facing down to provide an additional sealant on the seams.

10. Crack open the eggs into a small mixing bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of water and whisk the eggs thoroughly.

11. Dip the pastry brush into the egg and water mixture and brush it over each pig in a blanket.

12. Once all pigs in a blanket have been coated with egg wash, slide the baking sheet into the oven.

13. Cook them for about 15 minutes or until they begin to turn golden brown.

14. Remove the baking sheet from the oven, scoop them onto a plate with a spatula, and serve them with various dipping sauces.

Cheesy Smokies in a Blanket

This recipe replaces the classic cocktail frank with a miniature smoked sausage and adds a layer of cheddar cheese with a savory butter coating.

Preparation and Cooking Time: 22 minutes total

Makes: About 30 pieces

Items you need:

• Fork

• Parchment paper

• Clean plate or cutting board

• Cutting knife

• Baking sheet

• Microwave

• Spoon or butter knife

• Pastry brush

• Small bowl

• Spatula

Ingredients:

• Cheddar cheese slices, 2-3 ounces

• 30 miniature smoked sausages

• 2 tablespoons of butter

• 2 tubes of crescent rolls (16 crescents in total)

Instructions

1. Before you begin to assemble the cheddar smokies in a blanket, preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Place a sheet of parchment paper on the baking sheet and set it off to the side for now.

3. Using a spoon or a butter knife, open the tubes of crescent rolls. Remove the dough. Roll out the dough evenly on a clean, flat surface or cutting board.

4. Begin to pull apart the crescents into their usual triangle shape. Take one dough triangle and position it to point downwards.

5. Using your cutting knife, cut the dough triangle into three equal sections. Begin your cuts at the top and drag the knife down to the point of the triangle. Repeat this step with each dough triangle until you have enough miniature crescent dough strips for each sausage.

6. Take the slices of cheddar cheese and cut them into smaller strips that will easily wrap around the smokies but won’t completely cover them.

7. Begin to assemble the smokies in a blanket by placing a strip of cheddar cheese down on the dough, lining up the end of the cheese strip with the widest edge of the dough strip. Place a smokie down at the wide end and roll all three pieces up until the dough is sealed around the cheese and the smokie.

8. Repeat this step for each slice of cheese, each smokie, and each strip of dough until all smokies have been used. Grab the baking sheet lined with parchment paper and begin to place the rolled smokies down onto the parchment sheet

9. Place the two tablespoons of butter in a small bowl and microwave it on high heat for about 30 seconds or until the butter has melted.

10. Dip the pastry brush into the melted butter and begin to glaze each cheddar smokie in a blanket with a healthy layer of melted butter.

11. Once all cheddar smokies have been glazed in butter, place the baking sheet into the oven. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.

12. Remove the baking sheet from the oven.

13. Using the spatula, scoop the cheddar smokies in a blanket from the baking sheet and place them onto a serving plate.

14. Serve fresh from the oven with various dipping sauces.