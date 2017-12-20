Quick and Easy Sangria Recipes

When it comes to sangria, the possibilities are endless. You can use combinations of ingredients that will suit any taste. Sangria can also be made with seasonal touches. This means you can combine the best fruits that are in-season to create the perfect drink.

Apple Pomegranate Cranberry Sangria

Apple Pomegranate Cranberry Sangria is perfect for winter time. This sangria has a perfect blend of winter fruit flavors, accented with a rosemary garnish. Spend your snowy winter day indoors sipping this seasonal sangria.

Ingredients

1 bottle of sweet red wine

1 bottle sparkling cranapple cider

2 granny smith apples

1 cup cranberries

2 clementines

1/2 cup pomegranate arils

Rosemary sprigs for garnish

Directions

Core and dice the apples. Slice the cranberries in half. Leave the peel on the clementines and slice them thin. Mix the wine, cider, and fruit in a pitcher. Serve over ice with rosemary garnish.

White Wine Peach Citrus Sangria

Not all sangrias are made with red wine. Dry and sweet white wines both mix well with the fruits in this light and crisp White Wine Peach Citrus Sangria.

Ingredients

1 bottle white wine

1 lemon

1 lime

1 orange

1 peach

1 cup strawberries

1/2 cup lemonade

1 (8 oz.) can pineapple with juice

1/2 cup sugar

3 ounces brandy (apricot, peach, or berry-flavored)

2 cups ginger ale (chilled)

Directions

Cut the lemon, orange, lime and peach into wedges. Slice the strawberries. Dice the pineapple. Pour wine into a pitcher. Squeeze the juice from the lemon, lime and orange into the pitcher and add the fruit wedges. Add the peach, strawberries, lemonade, diced pineapple with juice, sugar and brandy. Chill your sangria overnight, if possible. If you want to serve right away, use plenty of ice and add ginger ale before serving.

Peach and Basil Sangria

This tasty treat is made with white wine, peach nectar and simple syrup. It also includes basil, giving it a sweet aromatic flavor. This is a quick and easy beverage, perfect for picnics or for relaxing on the patio after a long day.

Ingredients

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 cup loosely packed basil leaves

3 ½ cups peach nectar

¼ cup lemon juice

1 bottle white wine (Pinot Grigio)

Directions

In a saucepan combine the sugar, basil leaves, half of the nectar, and lemon juice. Simmer while crushing the basil leaves with the back of a spoon, until the sugar has melted. Remove from the heat and allow the mixture to cool. Fill a pitcher full of ice cubes and pour the mixture through a strainer. Add the wine and the remaining nectar. Stir and serve.

Sparkling Mint Strawberry Sangria

This sweet sangria is suitable for a New Year’s Eve toast or lounging poolside. The mint adds a nice contrast to the strawberry and orange liqueur flavors.

Ingredients

8 large mint leaves

1 bottle champagne or sparkling wine

¾ cup chilled white grape juice

½ cup fresh strawberries

¼ cup orange liqueur

Sugar cane sticks

Directions

Slice the strawberries. Press the mint leaves onto the sides of a pitcher using the back of a spoon. Add the champagne, grape juice, strawberries, and orange liqueur.

Stir and serve over ice. Garnish with the sugar cane sticks.

Cinnamon Pear Sangria

Looking for a wonderful wintertime drink? Try Cinnamon Pear Sangria. This drink is a blend of pear, cinnamon, orange liqueur, and red wine. Make this drink a new holiday tradition in your house.

Ingredients

¼ cup orange liqueur

¼ cup brandy

¼ cup agave nectar

½ cup pomegranate arils

1 orange

1 pear

1 lime

2 cinnamon sticks

1 bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon (or a dry red wine)

¾ cup ginger ale

Directions

Halve and slice a orange, pear and lime. Add the orange liqueur, brandy, nectar, pomegranate, orange, pear, lime and cinnamon sticks to a pitcher. Stir until combined. Next, add dry red wine. Cover and place in the refrigerator for at least one hour. Before serving, add the ginger ale and pour over ice.

Blood Orange and Pomegranate Sangria

Blood Orange and Pomegranate Sangria is a wintertime sangria that can be enjoyed year-round. Blood oranges have a stronger flavor than normal oranges giving the sangria an extra pop mixed with pomegranate and cinnamon. This drink packed full of flavor.

Ingredients

1 bottle of Sauvignon Blanc (or your favorite white wine)

1 pint pure pomegranate juice

1 ½ cups of apple cider (unsweetened if paired with Sauvignon Blanc)

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

2 cinnamon sticks

1 apple (honeycrisp, if available)

1 large blood orange

Directions

Core and slice the apple into wedges. Cut the blood orange into wedges. Add the wine, pomegranate juice, cider and maple syrup to a pitcher and stir. Add the cinnamon sticks, blood orange and apple and stir. Cover and chill in the refrigerator overnight if for a strong cinnamon flavor. Serve chilled.

Tropical Coconut Pineapple Sangria

This tropical concoction blends several tropical flavors will make you feel like you’re in a secluded paradise. This drink will put a smile on your face and make you think about relaxing on a beach in a far-away land.

Ingredients

1 bottle of white wine (Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, Pinot Grigio)

1 lemon

1 orange

1 pineapple (fresh or two, 15.5oz. cans)

1 cup sugar

4 cups ginger ale

4-5 oz. coconut rum-(3 shots)

Sprig of mint

Directions

Slice the lemon and orange into wedges, then dice the pineapple. Add the wine to a pitcher. Squeeze the juice from the lemon and orange wedges into the pitcher and add the wedges to the mix. Add the pineapple and mix. Cover and chill overnight. When ready to serve add ginger ale, rum and ice to the pitcher.











