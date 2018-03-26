Kosher Recipes You Won’t Want to Passover

Passover time is here and that means time to celebrate with family, friends, and loved ones. Add a boost of flavor to your meal by putting a twist on the classics. Here are some new and delicious additions you can add to your Passover menu.

Appetizers

Ceviche Mexican Style



Step out of the ordinary with this delicious starter. Marinated tilapia combined with fresh vegetables will cleanse the palate and prepare everyone for a wonderful meal.

Matzo Pizza



If your family loves pizza, there is a fun unleavened version ideal for a starter. These mini pizzas use matzo as the crust along with traditional tomato sauce and cheese. To top it off is a delicately fried egg for a boost of both flavor and texture.

Cauliflower and Horseradish Cakes



This easy to make appetizer will have your guest’s mouths watering in anticipation for the rest of the meal. The food processor makes preparation and cleanup a breeze so you can move on to other more time-consuming dishes.

Sides

Sweet Potato Tian



This dish is both visually appealing and savory. Thinly sliced russet potatoes are alternated with sweet potatoes, topped with thyme, garlic, and chicken broth. The side is then baked to sheer perfection and served right out of the oven.

Greek Salad



A salad is always a must-have for any large meal. The crisp lettuce combined with the variety of textures from olives, tomatoes, onions, and feta make for an enjoyable experience. Skipping dairy? Swap the feta for a non-dairy cheese substitute.

Zucchini Pasta with Vegetables



Most people don’t think of serving pasta during Passover for obvious reasons, but this dish is 100% veggies. Not only is it guilt-free, but this veggie pasta is bursting with flavor and combined with mushrooms, bell pepper, and eggplant. Zucchini pasta is a light side to help offset some of the heavier dishes.

Main Dishes

Sticky Lemon Chicken



Tender, juicy chicken is paired with bell peppers and red onion for a flavorful delight. The lemony tang only adds more zest to an already tasty dish. Lemon chicken is very versatile and pairs well with almost any side dish.

Coffee Braised Brisket



This entree is incredibly tender and flavorful. Slow cooking the meat in the oven allows all of the seasonings to marry with the natural juices to make its own tantalizing sauce. Brisket doesn’t have to be barbequed to impress; this will be the star of the meal.

Leg of Lamb with Tarragon



Slow roasted boneless lamb is chock full of flavor with fresh garlic, tarragon, and capers. Carving the roast couldn’t be easier because there is no bone to work around, serve straight from the platter for a family-style approach.

Desserts

Blueberry Pie



This delicious pie uses almond flour to make the crust extra flavorful and unleavened. End the meal with a piece of gooey heaven on your plate.

Mini Chocolate Pistachio Cakes with Chocolate Glaze



This dessert is gluten-free and full of flavor. Each cake is perfectly portioned for a bite-sized treat with rich chocolate and crunchy pistachios topping off this delicacy. The small size makes it ideal for children and each cake fits perfectly in a small hand.

Sugared Rosewater Marzipan Balls



This dessert is super easy to make and truly visually appealing with bright colors mixed in. If you really want to impress, make two dessert options with this one being the quick and easy treat and the other more complex. Best yet, it is no bake because we know your oven will already be full!

Passover is a special time of year to share food, stories, and love with family and friends. While there are many dietary restrictions, that doesn’t mean that you can’t make an amazing meal that will satisfy everyone. A great idea is to mix your family’s favorite traditional dishes with a few new offerings in order to please traditionalists and keep the meal interesting. Mix different proteins, vegetables, fruits, chocolates, and texture to make a well-rounded meal. Regardless of your menu, know that Passover is not just about food, it is a holiday about remembering the past and how far we have come.