Eggscellent Easter Recipes

Traditionally Easter was quite the feast, being preceded by a long and strict Lenten fast. The following recipes will quench the heartiest appetite, while still pleasing those who may prefer to dine lightly. These Easter recipes mix tradition with a modern spin and flavor to give you an innovative meal that won’t disappoint.

Perfect Rosemary Roasted Lamb



Nothing says Easter dinner than a roast leg of lamb, infused with rosemary and garlic flavor and fresh lemon juice.

Recipe

1 5-7 pound bone-in leg of lamb

3 tbsp. your favorite fat (olive oil, coconut oil, ghee, etc.)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

4-8 cloves garlic, finely minced

Lemon juice

Leaves from 3-6 large fresh rosemary sprigs, finely chopped

Preheat oven to 400 °F. To ensure even cooking, let the lamb it at room temperature for 1 hour prior to cooking. Set the lamb, fat side up, in a medium roasting pan with a rack and no lid. Make small incisions in the lamb and stuff it with garlic cloves. Mix the olive oil with the sea salt, pepper, and rosemary and use your hands to rub it into the meat.

Roast your lamb 15-20 minutes per pound, till the internal temperature reads 145 °F, for rare. For medium, roast 20-25 minutes per pound, till internal temperature reads 160 °F. Well-done is 25-30 minutes per pound with an internal temp of 170 °F. Squeeze 1-2 tbsp. of freshly squeezed lemon juice over the lamb. Let the lamb rest for 25 minutes before carving.

Pro Tip: Don’t be tempted to go for a boneless leg of lamb. Bone-in meat has more flavor and is juicy and tender.

Substitution Tip: Just don’t like rosemary? Substitute a sweet basil or oregano instead. Don’t have access to fresh rosemary? Use 2 tsp. minced dried rosemary leaves instead.

Egg-in-a-Nest



This recipe is so simple that even your kids can make it. You’ll never have an excuse to not cook because “it’s too hard”, all it takes are a few ingredients, 10 minutes, and you have a delicious addition to your Easter brunch.

Recipe

2 pieces of toast

2 eggs

Butter

Salt and pepper

Heat the butter over medium low heat. Cut a small hole out of the middle of the piece of bread using a knife or spoon. Put the bread in the pan; crack the egg in the hole, cover, and let cook over medium low heat for a minute or two. Flip, lightly pressing the bread down to cook the egg, and cook for another minute or two or until desired doneness is reached. Serve with ketchup or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper for a simple and flavorful treat.

Pro Tip: Worried about burning the butter? Use coconut oil instead, it has a higher smoke point and won’t burn as easily. If you opt for butter, get the grass-fed kind, it’s so more flavorful and has more healthy fats.

Allergy-Friendly Tip: Gluten-free? No problem! Sub out the wheat bread for a slice of your favorite gluten-free loaf.

Eggs in Purgatory



This recipe has a few more ingredients than the preceding one but the concept is still simple and basic.

Recipe

1-2 tbsp. your favorite fat or oil (coconut oil, ghee, etc.)

½ medium or 1 small onion, finely chopped

1-2 gloves garlic, minced

1 cup or more of garlic and basil-crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce

3-4 eggs

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat the fat in a pan over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook for about 3-5 minutes, till semi-tender. If the veggies start to stick, add a little more fat to the pan. Add the tomatoes, salt, and pepper. Make 3 or 4 “holes” in the sauce and crack the eggs into the holes. Simmer for a couple minutes or longer, till eggs have reached their desired level of doneness. Serve over toast or French bread.

Low-Carb Tip: Cutting carbs or doing the keto diet? Sub out the bread with a bed of zucchini noodles for your eggs to rest on.

Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus



The quintessential spring vegetable, asparagus, is back and ready to pack a flavor punch with the help of some organic bacon. This side dish is sure to please.

Recipe

2 lbs. fresh asparagus

16-21 slices of bacon

Preheat oven to 425°F. Wash the asparagus and cut off the tough, fibrous stems. Pat dry. Wrap the asparagus spears in bacon. If the asparagus spears are large, use one spear per strip of bacon, otherwise use at least two or three spears per strip. Place on an oven-safe cookie rack on top of a cookie sheet or inside a roasting pan to catch dripping. Roast for 15-25 minutes, till desired level of doneness and crispiness is reached.

Substitution Tip: Not in the mood to heat up the entire oven? Chop up the asparagus and bacon and sauté it in a pan with butter and garlic.

Have any special Easter traditions or recipes? Let us in on your culinary genius’ secrets in the comment section below!