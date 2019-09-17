The Best Times to Buy a Car

Buying a new automobile can be stressful for anyone. It takes time and research to find a vehicle that meets your standards. When car salesmen see you set foot on their car lot, they will not hesitate to pounce on you. However, the car buying experience all becomes worth it once you know you have secured a great deal.

If you are interested in saving money, it’s important for you to shop for a vehicle at the right time. When it comes to saving hundreds or even thousands of dollars, your timing must be perfect. If you keep this in mind, you will be one step ahead of the dealer.

What are the Best Times of Year to Buy a New Vehicle?

It’s not unusual for consumers to search for bargains. However, there are no real guarantees when it comes to getting a discount on a car. Many auto experts will not hesitate to tell you that there are no laws or rules in place that forces dealers to offer a discount.

Fortunately for you, intensive studies conducted over the past few years have uncovered the best times to buy a new vehicle. Let’s take a close look at them.

1. December

December has always proven itself to be one of the best times to shop for a car. Automobile manufacturers and dealers make an earnest effort to clear their inventory and meet their sales quota in December. It’s not strange to see incredible leasing options being offered with luxury brands at the end of the year. If you are looking for an exceptional deal, you should consider waiting for the holidays to come around.

2. The Week After Christmas

A new year is days away. The pressure is on, and dealers are forced to make things happen. You will see more car sale commercials on television throughout the entire day. If you really want to force the ante, this is a good time for you to make a trip to your nearest car dealer. They will be more than happy to see you.

3. September

December may be a great time to shop for your new ride, but the selling process starts in September. New models begin to hit the lots late in the summer or early in the fall. Dealers must make room for their new inventory. You will not have any trouble with finding a good deal during this month.

4. Labor Day, Memorial Day and Thanksgiving

You really don’t necessarily have to wait until December to get a good deal on a car. Dealers are well-known for offering special promotions on Labor Day, Memorial Day, and Thanksgiving. Thousands of people around the country pay a visit to the dealership during these holidays. There’s no reason why you shouldn’t do the same.

Is There a Specific Time to Shop for a Particular Vehicle?

If you are interested in buying a particular model, you may be able to find a good deal during a certain month. According to recent studies, the following months are the best time to buy the following types of automobiles:

May – This is a good time to get a sport utility vehicle.

October – Have you thought about getting a large truck? Well, you should start shopping in October.

November – Compact and mid-size cars are sold at great prices during this month.

December – Keep your eyes on small and top of the line sport utility vehicles.

Can You Find a Good Deal Throughout the Year?

If you are looking for a certain type of vehicle outside the months listed above, you are still in a good position to find a great bargain. Car salesmen at dealerships normally have their hands full at the end of the week. This is the time when hundreds of people are inspired to buy a new vehicle.

You should visit the dealership earlier in the week. This will give you a chance to have more time with the salesman and take advantage of their undivided attention. It’s vital for you to ask questions and negotiate a good price.

It’s also a good idea to shop for a car at the end of the month. Car salesmen will be under the gun to meet their sales quota. If they don’t meet their quota, they may be forced to look for another job.

Keep Your Eyes on the End of a Model Year

This simple strategy can help you get a big discount. Dealers make room on their lot for newer models. During this transition, you can tell the salesmen that you are interested in buying an end of model year vehicle. This could help you save upwards of a few thousand dollars.

The Final Word

If you’re ready to purchase or make a down payment on a new car, truck, or SUV then timing is the key to getting a great deal. Using some of the advice listed is sure to help you get a significant discount on your new wheels.