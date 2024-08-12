8 Summer Driving Safety Tips

Summer often brings vacations and road trips, which can put extra stress on your vehicle and one of its most important safety components: the tires. Higher pavement temperatures combined with normal wear and tear – plus added traffic volume due to summer travel – can contribute to potential safety hazards.

Before you head out this summer, consider these tips from the tire experts at your neighborhood Discount Tire to stay safe on the road.

1. Check Tire Pressure Regularly

Low tire pressure can lead to poor handling and gas mileage as well as excessive wear and overloading. Before any long trips – and at least once a month – check your tires’ air pressure, as bumps and turns can lead to air loss. Temperature changes also affect air pressure. For every 10 degrees in ambient temperature change, air pressure changes 1 pound per square inch (PSI).

2. Be Tire Tread Aware

The amount of tread on a tire, or tread depth, determines safe stopping distance. The more tread on the tire, the better it can grip the road and stop in a shorter distance. To check tread depth yourself, stick a penny upside-down in a tread groove. If President Lincoln’s head is visible, your tires are worn beyond safe-level recommendations and it’s time to replace.

3. Understand Tire Age Matters

As tires age, the rubber becomes harder and brittle, which can lead to higher risk for tire failure. Locate the DOT number stamped on the sidewall to check your tires’ age. Any tire that’s more than 6 years old should be replaced, but experts recommend replacing tires in sets of two or four to help ensure even wear. If you need assistance finding the right tires, Discount Tire’s tire recommendation tool, Treadwell, helps you find the best tires for your vehicle, location and driving habits using the same data tire experts use in-store.

4. Rotate Tires as Necessary

Tires should be rotated every 6,000 miles, or earlier if uneven wear develops, to maximize handling, traction and stopping power.

5. Keep Your Alignment in Check

Wheel alignments are an important part of auto maintenance that adjust the direction your tires point to prevent irregular wear and improve steering. If you notice uneven tread wear, your vehicle pulling to one side or the other, an off-center steering wheel while driving straight or steering wheel vibration, it may be time to have your alignment checked.

6. Look for a Spare Tire

Check to see what equipment your vehicle has in case of a flat tire, as many newer vehicles no longer include a spare tire. Now, some models include tire inflation kits with puncture-coating sealants and air compressors or run-flat tires instead. In case of emergency, also make sure you have a roadside assistance plan, which can help with flat repair, replacement or a tow.

7. Avoid Overloading Your Vehicle

Hitting the road for a summer vacation means you’re likely towing equipment for your adventures and, of course, people. If you’re concerned about all that extra weight, check the manufacturer’s load recommendations to ensure you’re not putting too much stress on the tires.

8. Get Ahead of Weather

While checking and maintaining your tires, it’s a good idea to look at other accessories ahead of summer weather you may encounter. Wiper blades should be replaced about every 12 months, or earlier if heavy streaking occurs during use.