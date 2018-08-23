Outfits to Transition from Summer to Fall

It isn’t uncommon for some to want to hold on to summer trends for as long as possible despite how much we love the coziness of fall fashions. These realities are especially true for those who recently made purchases and aren’t sure what to do with those items from just a few short weeks ago. The simple answer is to transition them from summer outfits into practical fall outfits.

Match Your Favorites

One of the best ways to transition your summer wardrobe into the fall season is finding a balance. For example, pick one of your favorite summer pieces that have classic styling and piece it together with one of your fall staples. You could layer a summer dress with a bulky sweater, blazer, or leather jacket. Another option is to couple a pair of cut off shorts with a tank top that’s layered with a shrug or a utility jacket. The idea is to wear pieces from both seasons to help develop a balance and fashions that are unexpected to help your outfits pop.

Don’t Forget to Accessorize and Add Layers

The use of accessories is an excellent way to add warmth to your summer outfits. When adding wool hats, no matter if you’re a man or a woman, or scarves and leather boots; it’s possible to develop a look that’s updated for outfits for fall. In addition to these accessories, the addition of layers helps add warmth to summer pieces. For example, when women add turtlenecks to tank tops or summer dresses, they quickly transition into fall pieces. These transitions can also include tights and silk scarves for further touches of warmth.

For those who love wearing cardigans, these pieces can layer over just about anything to add a touch of fall including tank tops, camisoles, sundresses, maxi dresses, and t-shirts with shorts. They’re an excellent way of adding color and texture without compromising style or your desire to transition from summer into fall fashion. You can also use socks with trendy designs or splashes of color to further round out your outfits while simultaneously keeping your feet warm.

Keep Your Shorts Out

While it may seem like it’s too cold to wear shorts, it isn’t. You can continue wearing them with thick and trendy tights right until the snow hits the ground. You can find fleece-lined tights and wear them as an edgy way to keep your lace, denim, or silk shorts in style. Choose to go monochromatic or wear tights in different colors; it’s up to you.

Don’t Be Afraid of the Mini Dress

You can continue wearing your mini dresses well into the winter months if you’re not afraid of wearing them with long trench coats or pairing them with thigh highs. You can also use the thick fleece-lined tights we just discussed as a way of keeping your legs warm. Wear these dresses with a pair of long boots, and you’re successfully transitioning from summer into fall. If you’d rather not go bare legged with the thigh highs and the mini dress, you can wear a pair of sheer pantyhose underneath to add some extra warmth.

Cropped Shirts Aren’t Just for Summer

Wearing cropped shirts are an excellent way to transition from summer into fall because they work great for layering. For example, if you have a cropped sweater, you can pair it with a long tank or button down for a beautiful layered look for fall. If you have a cropped tank, you can couple it with a long sleeve henley or a button down. You can add more layers using cardigans, blazers, leather jackets, and scarves.

Don’t Forget the Vests

Sometimes we think vests are best suited for summer because they don’t have sleeves. However, when they’re paired with a sweatshirt or thick sweater, they become a perfect fall fashion staple. When you add a cashmere or silk scarf, it’s possible to change this look from casual to dressy in minutes. You can layer vests over long-sleeved dresses to achieve a new style, as well. Try mixing and matching pieces to achieve new looks.

Maintaining Your Fabrics

To maintain a stylish wardrobe, you must keep it maintained. For example, if you have pieces that are made out of cashmere, you can wash them by hand in cold water using gentle laundry detergent and then dry them on a flat surface. It’s possible to speed up the drying time if you lay a towel underneath your garments.

If you have leather or wool pieces, it’s critical that you bring them to a professional for cleaning. You can take wool in for dry cleaning, but leather that’s genuine can lose its natural oils and experience damage when it becomes exposed to heat. The best way to keep your leather pieces in tip-top shape is to speak with your professional cleaner so they can put you in touch with a specialist.

It’s possible to transition from summer to fall without compromising style or fashion. By thinking creatively and being daring with your styles, it’s possible to incorporate the majority of your summer pieces without the need for summer storage.