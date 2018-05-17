Now that spring is here, the beautiful weather has you excited to go outside. Unfortunately, it’s also the prime pest season and there is nothing like a swarm of mosquitoes or the discovery of cockroaches to destroy all of your springtime fun. This year, be sure to add these spring pest control tips to your maintenance list so that you can stop infestations before they have a chance to start.

Follow Proper Food Storage and Cleaning Practices

The majority of pests invade human territory out of a desire for food. Cockroaches, rats and ants are just a few common pests that you’ll find trying to sneak a snack anywhere that you keep food in your home. During the spring, you must also keep an eye out for pantry pests such as moths that feed on dry goods such as flour and pasta. Ideally, all food that is not refrigerated should be stored in airtight containers that are difficult for pests to get inside. You should also clean up spills on the counters, shelves and floors since even the tiniest morsel looks like dinner to an insect.

Watch Out for Hidden Sources of Food

While you may be vigilant about cleaning up after a picnic, you must also be cautious about food sources that people often overlook. For example, wild animals such as opossums and raccoons love to sneak up and take a taste of dog food. To prevent this from happening, clean your pet’s food dishes after they eat, and store their food in a container with a lid. Bird seed, unpicked fruits and nuts on trees, and garbage scraps are additional food sources for pests that you may need to remove from your yard.

Practice Moisture Control

In addition to food, pests need water to survive. Make sure to repair any leaks that you find around your house since these attract insects. Water leaks can also make it easier for pests to gain entry to your property. For instance, rats can chew through softened, waterlogged wood easier than hard surfaces. Once you repair all of the leaks, check for areas where standing water exists and clean them up so that mosquitoes do not breed.

Stir Things Up

Pests such as spiders prefer to hang out in undisturbed areas, which is a great reason to do some spring cleaning. Periodically enter areas of your home that are not frequently accessed. Attics, crawlspaces and outdoor sheds are a few of the common areas found on a property where pests tend to seek shelter. Make a plan to check these areas on a regular basis for pests and keep the clutter down to a minimum so that there are fewer places for rodents to nest.

Clear Out Lawn Debris

Fleas and ticks tend to find shorter grass less appealing, and mowing your lawn regularly also helps to reduce the risk of snakes on your property. During your spring clean up, you should also remove fallen tree branches and other wood sources from the perimeter of your property because these could harbor wood-destroying pests such as termites and carpenter ants.

Identify and Repair Entry Points

Indoor pests have to find a way into the building. While some could sneak in while the door is open, most pest problems begin with structural issues somewhere on the property. As part of your home maintenance routine, check around the doors and windows for any areas where you can feel a draft or see damaged seals. If wind can get in, then it is likely that there is a crack big enough for insects to get inside as well. You can also check around pipes that enter your home on the exterior wall for cracks that need to be sealed. Once you’ve repaired any broken seals around the doors, windows and pipes, head to the roof to check for damage there. Wild animals such as rodents often gain access to attics through damaged parts of the roof such as an area that is missing the flashing.

Use Caution When Traveling

Bedbugs are still a constant threat, and the spring season often brings an increase of reports due to people traveling more outside of their home. Always check hotel rooms for signs of bedbugs such as dark specks on the mattress before you bring your luggage inside. If you suspect a bedbug infestation, then request a room on a different floor or stay at a different hotel. Then, make sure to wash all of your belongings in the hottest water possible once you return home.

Keep Your Pets Groomed

Flea and tick infestations can happen to anyone, but they are more common in residences that have pets. If your pets spend large amounts of time outside, check them each time they come inside for signs of these pests. You can also talk to your pet’s veterinarian to find out what types of flea and tick control measures are best for your pet. Today, you have options that range from vaccinations to special collars that can help prevent your pet from bringing pests indoors.

Check for Signs of Pest Activity

As you conduct your spring building and lawn maintenance tasks; keep an eye out for the early signs of a pest infestation. For instance, you should be concerned if you find small holes on the exterior of your building that could be created by rodents. If you spot suspicious activity, then arrange for an inspection and treatment to end the infestation before it spirals out of control.

While you may be eager to tackle some spring cleaning or just enjoy some fun in the sun, pests are in the height of their mating season and just waiting to invade your property. Now that you know how to deter pests from setting up residence in your home or commercial building, you can get to work and enjoy knowing that your property is protected through the spring season.