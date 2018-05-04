Boozy Lemonade Cocktails

With summer right around the corner, many people are already beginning to think about large cookout menus and all the alcoholic drinks to accompany them. What could possibly be better than a tall glass of icy cold lemonade on a hot summer day? Why boozy lemonade, of course! This refreshing cocktail should be at the top of every hosts drink wish list. Wow party attendees with beautiful boozy beverages, pour a big tall glass, sit in the sun and relax.

Choose the Type of Alcohol

Give this cocktail your own personal flair with a base of lemonade and the liquor of your choosing. Use sparkling water and gin, along with fresh mint and cucumbers, for a light and airy style lemonade. Some men may not like the idea of a fruity or light lemonade drink at their cookout, so try mixing orange bitters, fresh homemade lemonade and bourbon for a manly styled “hard” lemonade. Kick it up a notch with this fruity and boozy creation using blackberry puree along with bourbon and fresh squeezed lemon. This is the ultimate boozy lemonade will give the edge that your guests will be looking for.

Bring the Heat

You can do anything from hot and spicy lemonade to a sweet and flowery spritzer. For the adventurous host, add a dash of hot sauce to give your lemonade a spicy kick that your guests won’t even be expecting.

Use Fresh Herbs

Use your own fresh ingredients from your garden or purchase from a local farmer or grocer for this delicious treat. This drink is so interchangeable in the ingredient department, that it can be perfect during any season of the year or any style of get together that you could possibly be hosting.

Add Fresh Fruit & Vegetables

With a multitude of options to add as flavor enhancers, the base of this lemonade may be the most important aspect. By adding fresh veggies or fruits, this boozy lemonade can be detailed to your own personal style. When you add cucumbers, it gives the lemonade a light and delicate flavor. Add fresh clipped mint and a dash of grated lemon zest for a breathtaking boozy experience. In summer you can mix in fresh picked strawberries or straight from the branch peaches for a bright and fruity lemonade result. Create beautiful and unique flavor pairings by trying different combinations of your local fresh produce during different yearly seasons.

Boozy Lemonade Slushies

Make some boozy lemonade slushies instead of making your typical margaritas or glasses of wine. Prepare frozen lemonade by pouring fresh made lemonade into ice cube trays and freezing them until ready to serve. When your guests arrive, simply throw the cubes into the blender along with some lemon vodka and sugar. Use the sugar in the amount you desire, which just gives this creation another level of personal customization. Before you pour that icy delight, just coat the rim of the glasses with lemon juice and sugar and then enjoy!

Lemonade Bar

Create a “buffet” style lemonade bar. Start by inviting your party guests to bring an ingredient that they think would make the lemonade perfect and have them add it onto the “buffet”. Then you, as the party host, provide the liquor of your choosing and the fresh homemade lemonade. Have the guests create their own unique treat by making their way down the line and filling their own mason jar with the ingredients of their choosing.