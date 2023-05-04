World Password Day May 4th

Each year on the first Thursday in May, World Password Day promotes better password habits. Passwords are critical gatekeepers to our digital identities, allowing us to access online shopping, dating, banking, social media, private work, and life communications.

Keeping your passwords safe is essential to protect your online accounts from hackers and other malicious actors. Here are some tips on how to keep your passwords safe:

Use strong and unique passwords: Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols to create a strong password. Avoid using common words or phrases, and do not reuse the same password for multiple accounts. Use a password manager: A password manager can securely store all your passwords in one place and generate strong passwords for you. Use a reputable password manager that uses encryption to protect your data. Enable two-factor authentication: Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security by requiring a code in addition to your password. Enable two-factor authentication on all your accounts that support it. Keep your passwords private: Do not share your passwords with anyone, and avoid writing them down on paper or storing them in an unencrypted file on your computer. Be careful of phishing scams: Phishing scams are a common way for hackers to steal passwords. Be cautious of emails or messages that ask for your password, and do not click on links or download attachments from unknown sources. Update your passwords regularly: Change your passwords regularly to ensure that they remain secure. Consider changing your passwords every three to six months. Monitor your accounts: Keep an eye on your accounts for any suspicious activity, such as unauthorized logins or transactions.

Overall, keeping your passwords safe requires a combination of strong passwords, a password manager, two-factor authentication, and caution when it comes to phishing scams. By following these tips, you can help protect your online accounts and keep your personal information safe.

* Some of this text generated by ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI (https://openai.com/) accessed on 04/17/2023.