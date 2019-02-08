Toppings to Upgrade Your Morning Bagel

There’s nothing better than a toasty bagel. It’s delicious for any meal or snack. Bagels are typically served with butter or cream cheese, but there are countless ways to elevate your favorite bagel into a new treat that’s sweet, savory or both. There’s a bagel topping for every taste, so don’t be afraid to experiment – bagels are a very forgiving canvas!

Blueberry, Honey & Mascarpone Bagel

Ingredients:

• A small handful of fresh blueberries

• 2-3 tbsp mascarpone cheese, to taste

• Your favorite honey(we love wildflower)

Perfect for:

• Sweet bagels(French toast, cinnamon raisin, etc), sesame, poppy seed and plain.

Instructions:

1) Simply spread the mascarpone evenly between your two toasted bagel halves and drizzle lightly with your honey of choice.

2) Press the fresh blueberries into the cheese and honey and enjoy.

Elevated Cucumber Sandwich

Ingredients:

• 2-3 oz of your favorite smoked salmon

• Garlic and herb cream cheese

• Cucumber slices

• Handful of arugula

Perfect for:

• Savory bagels, like everything, poppy seed, sesame, onion, garlic, or salt.

Instructions:

1) Spread your desired amount of cream cheese on each toasted bagel half and top with half handful of arugula.

2) Distribute smoked salmon evenly between bagel halves, top with cucumber slices and enjoy either open faced or as a sandwich.

Avocado Bagel Toasts with Egg and Marinated Tomato

Ingredients:

• One ripe avocado, peeled and sliced

• One plum tomato, diced

• One garlic clove, pressed

• 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

• 1 tsp balsamic vinegar

• 2 eggs

Perfect for:

• Any savory or plain bagel, but we love super egg (aka everything egg bagel) if you can find them.

Instructions:

1) In a small bowl, combine diced tomato, garlic, olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper(fresh ground if possible).

2) Set aside. Toast bagel halves and distribute avocado slices equally between the two halves to taste.

3) Use a butter knife to gently spread the ripe avocado.

4) In a small frying pan over medium-high, fry the two eggs. (I love a runny yolk, but over hard also tastes great with the veggies.)

5) Top each bagel half with the egg and balsamic tomatoes.

6) If you absolutely have to have some cheese with your eggs, a sprinkle of fresh parmesan works well here.

Chocolate Covered Bacon Bagel

Ingredients:

• Chocolate hazelnut spread

• 2-3 strips of crispy bacon, crumbled

Perfect for:

• A plain bagel, or something really neutral like sesame – this sweet and savory combo is its own standout flavor. Indulgent but unforgettable, the chocolate covered bacon bagel is a salty and sweet special occasion treat.

Instructions:

1) Spread a thin layer of chocolate hazelnut spread to hold the crispy, crumbly bacon in place.

2) The seeds on Sesame bagels add an extra nuttiness to the salty yet sweet combination.