Thirsty Thursday Drink Recipes

Who doesn’t appreciate a good thirsty Thursday to help finish out the week? There are many drinks to choose from so it can get to be complicated when trying to pick the perfect drink for your Thursday evening. Here are a few drink recipes to celebrate it being Friday Eve.

Lemon-Thyme Vodka Lemonade

If you are looking for a drink that celebrates the summer look no further than lemon-thyme vodka lemonade. This drink is both refreshing and different than your typical lemonade. This drink takes a little bit of work, but don’t worry, it’s absolutely worth it.

Ingredients

• 3 lemon wedges

• sugar

• .25 cup lemon-thyme syrup

• .25 cup citrus vodka

• .25 cup club soda

• 1 sprig fresh lemon thyme

Take a lemon wedge and run it over the rim of the glass, then dip it into the sugar. Take the syrup and 2 lemon wedges and toss them into a cocktail shaker, don’t forget the vodka! Muddle those lemons hard so their skins break. Shake up that cocktail, and then fill up your glass. Add some club soda, and squeeze the remaining lemon wedge in, garnish with a thyme sprig then drink it up.

Tequila Honeysuckle

If you’re looking for an easy recipe, tequila is a staple in some of the best cocktails around. A tequila honeysuckle screams summer and makes for a great Thursday Night cocktail.

Ingredients

• 2 oz tequila

• .75 oz honey syrup

• .75 oz lime juice

Put all of your ingredients into a shaker, throw in some ice and shake it up. Once you’ve shaken it, strain your drink into a coupe. Finish it up with a lime wedge on the rim and you are ready to enjoy your delicious cocktail.

Deep Cleanse

Thirsty Thursdays can sometimes lead to Hangover Fridays. This is why a nice light drink can really hit the spot. This is where Deep Cleanse comes in; it’s a light drink that will keep you from feeling awful on Friday.

Ingredients

• 1.5 oz Gin

• 2 oz Aloe Vera juice

• .5 oz simple syrup

• 3 slices cucumber

• fresh lime

Combine simple syrup and cucumber and muddle them. Once you have finished this, then combine all ingredients and shake them up. Strain the remains into your favorite cocktail glass and garnish it with a cucumber slice.

Orange Ginger Rum Punch

Orange Ginger Rum Punch is the ideal drink for those who like things sweet and fruity. This is one of those drinks where you find yourself forgetting you’re drinking a cocktail and not straight juice. Not only is this drink fruity and delicious, it also gives you a solid dose of vitamin C.

Ingredients

• 4 bottles ginger beer

• 2 cups white rum

• 4 oranges

• 3 cinnamon sticks

• 1 tablespoon whole cloves

This recipe makes enough to fill a punch bowl. Start off with pouring the rum into the punch bowl. Use an orange juicer and juice 2.5 of the oranges. Toss in the cinnamon sticks and cloves before you pour in the ginger beer. Once the beer has been poured in, then toss in some orange slices and you are ready to get your drink on.

Metro Martini

This martini has tart ingredients, making it very Cosmopolitan-esque. Martinis are very chic and timeless so celebrate Thirsty Thursday in style. So grab your favorite martini glass and get ready to drink.

Ingredients

• 2 ounces Vodka

• 2 ounces triple sec

• 1 ounce cranberry juice

• 1 ounce lime juice

• fresh cranberries

This is a simple recipe and it’s easy to put together. Get your shaker and add all of the ingredients with the exception of the fresh cranberries. Add ice and shake well, then strain it all into a martini glass. Add fresh cranberries on a toothpick as a garnish.