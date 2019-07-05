Summer Propane Safety Tips

It’s summertime, time to hit the backyard, fire up the grill, and start preparing for summer cookouts. Every grill master has their own way of taking care of everyone’s culinary needs while also ensuring that everyone has a fun and relaxing time in the sun. However, it’s not all fun and games for the grill master as they have a few important responsibilities. One of the major things you need to worry about is your propane and its storage during the toasty summer days. We compiled a few tips that will help with propane safety and usage so you can enjoy the BBQ with your guests.

Keep it Clean

Make sure you clean your propane fueled grill after your uses. Any leftover grease on your grill can actually spark and cause a flame. Over 20% of propane grill fires are caused from leftover grease on the grill. A quick wipe down while the grill has some warmth on it after the use can go a long way in protecting your property and friends from hazard.

Scan the Environment

Take a look around before you fire up the grill. It is important to take a couple minutes to look for any damages in your hose or tank. Leaks can usually be easily spotted by the disruption in the visibility of the cord. You should also be on the lookout for flammable material above you that the propane could help ignite. It is also nice to be located near a water hose so you can act quickly in the event of a fire.

Transporting and Refueling

This can be one of the most dangerous parts of using a propane tank. When you are bringing your empty propane tank in to be refueled, you should treat it as if it is still full. The tanks should be placed in an upright position and out of the way of direct sunlight. Be sure to not take a pit-stop along the way, as you may forget about the tank in the back! When you receive your replacement tank, be sure to check for any dents, marks, or rust that indicates it might be unsafe to use.

Location, Location, Location

You should never operate a propane grill indoors, no matter your experience. Disaster can strike at any minute as accidents are always likely to occur. Your propane and grill should be located far from any flammable material or property you wouldn’t want to get destroyed. Most grill-masters agree that you should keep the grill at least five feet from any objects or structure. It is also important to keep a fire extinguisher near your grill in case of an accident.

The summer months allow us to go outside and take a break from our monotonous work life. While you’re being safe, be sure to also enjoy the time outside with your friends, pets, and family members. They will all appreciate your concern.