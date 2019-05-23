How to Rock the Grape Soda Eyeshadow Trend

Everyone is wearing the grape soda eyeshadow trend including celebrities on the red carpet and beauty influencers on Instagram. It’s not too late to jump into the bandwagon.

How the Trend Started

James Charles showcased an eye shadow palette filled with fun purple and earth tones. Next, Gigi Hadid debuted grape soda eyeshadow at the Met Gala. Then, other celebrities wore purplish shadows including Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Lily Collins.

What is the Fuss All About?

Purple hues make a stunning contrast on your eyelids and many celebrities have shown you can eloquently wear this eye makeup in the summer. Some people have dubbed the look as “stained glass” eyes. Others call is the “lavender eyes.” Whichever nickname you prefer for it, the grape soda eyeshadow is here to stay.

Purples, according to makeup gurus, such as Jeffree Star, are among the most difficult hues to make. Unlike pinks, roses, reds, and greens, purple shadows are a challenge for bleeding, which is why they are not quite common in eyeshadow palettes. Thankfully, many makeup brands have launched purple lines and collections so there is no more limit to what you can do.

How to Wear the Grape Soda Eyeshadow Like a Pro

The grape soda eyeshadow is all about purple as the center of the look. It can be used with other colors but the purples or violets should stand you. You can accentuate it with winged eyeliner or long false lashes. However, the important thing is that you have purple as the main hue.

The goal is to create an eye-focused look. You can wear an elegant gown or a pretty dainty dress but the attention should go straight to your eyes. This look is easy to wear with a few simple tips for a seamless execution.

How to Apply

1. Apply an eyelid primer.

Applying the primer will not only enhance the color of the eyeshadow but it will also make it stay longer. You do not have to worry about smudgy makeup or using too much product just to get the right color out.

2. Add a light shadow.

Before proceeding, you may want to add a lighter shade on top of the concealer to help with the blending.

3. Use the right tools.

It takes a proper technique to create layers of eyeshadows that go well together. However, it does not have to be such a great challenge if you have the right brushes. An angled brush usually works well but you can always play around with other tools if you want. There is always the option to use the traditional eyelid or eyeshadow brush. A sponge tip applicator can also be a great tool. Your objective is to come up with a flawless look that will not crease as time goes on. If you are more comfortable with your fingers though, it is always better to go for what works for you.

4. Use a blending brush to blend the colors.

Move your hand in circular motions but make sure to be as gentle as possible. You want to diffuse the purple brightness but you do not want to get rid of it at the same time. Blending is a crucial step but it does take a lot of effort, so be patient. You know you have perfectly blended the eyeshadow when you see there are no harsh lines. Once smooth and smoky, you have flawless eye makeup.

5. Use the smoky technique.

You can always choose one shade of purple for an uncomplicated look. But you can never go wrong with a smoky eye technique. If you know how to create this effect, it is certainly a must try. Apply a primer first then use at least two shades of purple. Use the darker violet on the outer corner and also onto the crease. It will give a “deep” eye look, which makes the grape soda more interesting than it already is. You can then add a shimmery hue if you desire. You can use a lighter purple but you can also opt for silver. Other colors also work well as long as they are lighter than the first hue you applied.

6. Match your eyes.

The correct hue can make your eyes pop. If you have dark brown eyes, the purple eyeshadow will make you feel that this look is made for you. In some ways, it is best suited for those with brown eyes because it makes the color of the pupils more intense. On the other hand, if you have lighter colored eyes, such as green and blue, you can still wear these punchy violets. They even light up the eyes, as they form a contrasting color.

7. Complete the look.

Your eye makeup does not have to be limited to the eyeshadow. Have fun with winged black eyeliner and thick, lush lashes. You can also add a white liner on your lower waterline. The combination of white and royal purple will make the shade even more pigmented. It is a contrasting combo that works well.

8. Experiment with different pairings.

Purple eyeshadows are already bold and daring. However, you can still make the look more adventurous than ever. Try adding touches of copper or gold metallic’s to your eyeshadow, which are an amazing look to get you party-ready. You can go with your natural lashes or use fake lashes, along with lash-curling or thickening mascara.

9. Choose your lipstick.

While you can always play it safe with red or rosy lips, you can also try other shades. If you are feeling brave, you can use a matching lipstick. It may sound like something atrocious but it can take your eye makeup to a whole new level. Of course, it should be executed properly. Meanwhile, if you want to stay on the safe side yet still come up with a not-so-ordinary look, pale lip or even clear lips will help balance the brightly colored makeup.

10. Use other eyeshadow colors.

If you want to try other looks with lavender or purple shades, you do not have to limit your choice of hues. It is best to pair any royal purple color with cool-toned shadows.

The great thing about this grape soda eyeshadow trend is that it is actually wearable for an everyday look. Simply dab a light shade on your lids and crease. It goes well with any hairstyle and dress color. Have fun with these purple shades!