How to Make Boozy Ice Pops

Adults, cool off this summer with booze filled popsicles. Whether it’s sangria pops, whiskey, bourbon, or even vodka concoctions, nothing says outdoor fun than adult popsicles.

Know the Type of Liquor You’re Using

The more alcohol content, the harder it will be to freeze. Schnapps, pure-grain, vodka, and many of the top shelf whiskeys will be a little tougher to keep frozen. It is recommended to only pull them from the freezer the moment they will be eaten because of melting faster than non-alcohol filled popsicles. It’s about balance when it comes to success, and a 4:1 ratio is the general consensus. It may be tempting to add more alcohol, however, doing so will result with more slush and less popsicle.

Boozy Cherry Cola Pops

For those seeking some bourbon whiskey and love your cherry cola, this is for you. Definitely a summer flavor for a perfect finish after a great barbeque.

Bar tools

• 2 oz x 1 oz jigger

• 16 oz cocktail shaker

Ingredients

• 2 oz (1 full shot) Bourbon whiskey

• 12 oz can of Cherry cola

• 1 oz (1 half shot) Cherry schnapps

• Popsicle mold

Instructions

1. In a large cocktail shaker, combine ingredients and gently shake to combine. Do not add ice.

2. Pour into the molds, ensuring there is at least a ¼ inch left at the top for expansion.

3. Pop them into the freezer four to six hours, but best if left overnight.

(If you’re using regular wooden popsicle sticks, make sure to freeze this recipe for at least thirty minutes before inserting the sticks.)

Lemon Drop Pops

Lemon Drops are a great mix of sweet and sour, it will be a hit for any get-together, or horde for yourself.

Bar tools

• 2 oz x 1 oz jigger

• 16 oz cocktail shaker

Ingredients

• 12 oz lemonade

• 1 oz (1 half shot) lemon infused rum

• 2 oz (1 full shot) lemon infused vodka

• Popsicle mold

Instructions

1. In a large measuring cup, stir carefully so as not to bruise the liquor.

2. Pour into the molds, ensuring there is at least a ¼ inch left at the top for expansion.

3. Pop them into the freezer six to eight hours, but best if left overnight.

(This recipe is stronger than the Boozy Cherry Cola Pops so it will need more time to fully freeze. If you are using regular wooden popsicle sticks, make sure to freeze this recipe for at least thirty minutes before inserting the sticks.)

Orange Creamsicle

Taking a favorite from childhood, the orange creamsicle and turn it into a frozen adult treat.

Bar tools

• Blender

• 2 oz x 1 oz jigger

Ingredients

• 2 oz (1 full shot) vodka

• ½ oz (¼ shot) triple sec

• 4 oz orange juice

• ¾ cup vanilla ice cream

• ¼ cup orange sherbet

• 2 ice cubes

• orange soda, chilled

Instructions

1. Add the vodka, triple sec, orange juice, ice cream, sherbet, and ice cubes in the blender and blend until completely smooth.

2. Fill popsicle molds until ⅔ full. Add the chilled orange soda until a ½ inch from the top to allow for expansion.

3. Pop into the freezer four to six hours, or overnight.

(If you are using regular wooden popsicle sticks, make sure to freeze this recipe for at least thirty minutes before inserting the sticks.)

Terms and Conversions

Often in recipes, professionals use terms the layman may not understand. For example, in two of the recipes, the word “bruise” was used and that can be confusing. Add in that many use it different ways with explanations that even a veteran bartender’s eyes will glaze over.

Generally speaking, “bruised” refers to overshaking gin for a martini. If done too vigorously, it aerates the liquor and releases aldehydes to mix with oxygen. It creates a drink that is murky and a definite sign of an amateur bartender. For most whiskeys, bourbons, vodkas, and so on, it helps give a sharper taste to the liquor, but it can also be overdone. So until you’ve done it quite a few times, shake gently.

If you don’t have a shaker, stirring works. It should be cautioned that the alcohol must be equally distributed to ensure proper freezing.

A jigger is the little silver cups many bartenders use to measure the right amount of alcohol. It is understood that, at home, many add as they wish, and such methods are the start to many hilarious anecdotes. For the purpose of creating these particular recipes, too much alcohol results in slush, or an extremely cold drink instead of a fabulous summer treat.

But we know that not everybody has a jigger handy, which is why this little conversion is included.

For every one (1) ounce of alcohol, it is two (2) tablespoons. Two (2) ounces of alcohol is considered a full shot, or four (4) tablespoons. Twelve (12) ounces of beverage is the average can of your favorite carbonated soda pop. Also, four (4) ounces is ½ cup.