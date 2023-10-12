Making a homemade pumpkin spice latte is a delightful autumn ritual that brings the cozy flavors of the season right into your kitchen!

Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients:

2 cups brewed coffee

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1 cup milk (your choice)

2 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

Whipped cream and cinnamon for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

In a saucepan, whisk together the pumpkin puree, milk, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice.

Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring until it’s hot but not boiling.

Divide the brewed coffee into two cups.

Pour the pumpkin spice mixture over the coffee.

Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon if desired.

Top it off with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon for that extra touch of indulgence. Sipping on your homemade pumpkin spice latte is like wrapping yourself in a warm, spiced blanket on a crisp fall morning – a perfect way to start your day or enjoy a soothing afternoon treat.

Enjoy!