Fun Summer Activities

Happy Summer Solstice! Today marks the first official day of summer. With the weather getting nicer, it’s time for fun outdoor activities to enjoy with family and friends.

Looking for Summer Fun ideas? Here is a list of our favorites.

Outdoor picnics: Pack a basket of your favorite foods and head to a park or beach for a relaxing picnic with family and friends.

Beach days: Spend a day at the beach swimming, sunbathing, and playing beach games like volleyball or Frisbee. What’s your favorite beach spot on Long Island?

Hiking and camping: Explore the great outdoors by taking a hike or going camping. There are many national parks and hiking trails to choose from.

Water sports: Cool off by trying out water sports like kayaking, paddle boarding, or water skiing.

Music festivals and concerts: Summertime is the season for music festivals and outdoor concerts. Check out the lineup in your area and plan a fun day or weekend.

Farmers markets: Visit local farmers markets to tryout fresh and seasonal produce, and support local farmers and artisans.

Outdoor movies: Many cities offer outdoor movie screenings during the summer months. Bring a blanket and some snacks and enjoy a movie under the stars.

BBQs and cookouts: Host a BBQ or cookout with family and friends, and enjoy delicious grilled food and refreshing drinks.

No matter what you choose to do, summer is a great time to enjoy the outdoors, spend time with loved ones, and create lasting memories. Have a favorite summer activity or place to visit? Let us know!