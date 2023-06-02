Celebrating National Donut Day

National Donut Day is typically celebrated on the first Friday of June in the United States, and it’s a great opportunity to indulge in some delicious donuts and celebrate this tasty treat.

Here are a few ways you can celebrate:

Visit a local donut shop: Visit a local donut shop and treat yourself to some fresh, delicious donuts. Many shops offer special deals or free donuts on National Donut Day, so be sure to check for promotions.

Make your own donuts: If you enjoy baking, you can try making your own donuts at home. There are plenty of recipes available online, and you can customize the toppings and fillings to your liking.

Host a donut-themed party: Invite friends and family over for a donut-themed party. You can provide a variety of donuts, along with coffee, tea, and other beverages. You can also have donut-inspired games or activities, such as a donut-eating contest or decorating donuts.

Share donuts with others: National Donut Day is also a great opportunity to share the joy of donuts with others. You can bring a box of donuts to your workplace, school, or community center and share them with others.

Here are some local Long Island donut spots to help celebrate National Donut Day:

Alpine Pastry Shoppe

Grindstone Donuts

House of Donuts

North Fork Donut

Glenn Wayne Bakery, Bohemia

Duck Donuts, Hauppauge

Once Bitten Donuts, Massapequa

Remember to have fun and enjoy the deliciousness of National Donut Day!

* Some of this text generated by ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI (https://openai.com/) accessed on 05/03/2023.