Best Spanish Paella Recipe

Paella is a Spanish dish made with rice, meat, and seafood that is healthy, vibrant, and full of flavor. If you want to make your own paella, gather all the ingredients and follow the instructions below for the best Spanish Paella.

Ingredients



• 4 links chorizo sausages, fried and sliced into 1-inch pieces

• 2 to 4 lbs rabbit

• 15 large shrimp (you can add mussels, prawns, calamari, and clams)

• 4 oz tomato paste

• 4 diced plum tomatoes

• 15 flat green beans

• 1 diced large bell pepper

• 3 minced garlic cloves

• 1 diced large onion

• 8 cups chicken stock

• 3 cups bomba or calasparra rice (or Arborio risotto as a substitute)

• 3 quartered lemons

• 1 pinch saffron

• ½ tablespoon paprika

• 2 to 3 tablespoons fresh thyme

• ½ cup fresh parsley

Cooking Directions

1. Before you start cooking, make sure you have already prepared and gathered all the ingredients

2. Prepare the rabbit first. Separate its legs and cut the remaining meat into small slices. Salt the meat. You can also substitute rabbit with chicken.

3. Peel the shrimp so that only the tail is left with the meat. Salt them. You can also leave the shrimp unshelled like how they do in Spain.

4. Although time-consuming, try and make chicken stock from scratch and add a hint of rosemary, thyme, and a pinch of saffron. If you’re going to use bouillon, heat it up with these herbs first and strain them before starting.

5. Keep your stock hot but not boiling as you cook.

6. Prepare a pan and coat the bottom with olive oil.

7. Cook the chorizo for a minute or two until it turns brown. Do not fully cook, but make sure the outside is browned well. Chorizo will add a nice red color and flavor to your oil. Set aside.

8. Brown the rabbit for 2 to 3 minutes. Do not fully cook as well. Set aside.

9. Brown bell pepper, onion, and garlic until they’re soft. Add plum tomatoes after the mixture is finished.

10. Push the vegetables to one side of the pan before adding the half can of tomato paste. Make sure its caramelized by spreading and flipping it until it starts to loosen. Do this for 1 to 2 minutes over high heat.

11. Mix the meats and vegetable together along with the caramelized tomato paste. Also add thyme, parsley, and paprika.

12. Gradually add rice and continue stirring for two minutes until it browns. Add saffron and make sure to break it between your fingers and mix well to release the full flavor of the oils.

13. Once the rice is slightly translucent, add chicken stock and be sure it covers everything in the pan. If you kept the stock warm, it will boil faster. Turn the heat lower while making sure the mixture continues to boil.

14. Stir the paella a few times in the first 10 minutes, while adding broth as needed to make sure the rice is covered in it. Allow the paella to sit for a few minutes before cooking it again for another 15 minutes. Continue to add broth to ensure the rice is covered until it fully cooked. Don’t worry about burning the bottom part of the rice. it actually makes the paella tastier.

15. When you have about 10 minutes left before the paella is cooked, lay shrimp on top. Turn the shrimps over after 3 minutes to cook the other side.

16. Once the shrimps are cooked, take the mixture off the heat and cover it. Let it sit for about 30 minutes before taking the lid off.

17. Serve paella with lemon wedges and enjoy!

What to Serve with Your Paella

Even though Paella can be eaten by itself, it’s good to have another dish to pair with it. Consider the savory sides below for your meal.

Bread

Bread offers a unique change in texture when you eat it with paella. Eat your paella with a fresh baguette and warm olive oil to make it even more scrumptious. This will make your Spanish dining experience more authentic.

Caesar Salad

A side of Caesar salad is all it takes to make paella more delicious. The meaty flavor of paella goes well with the fresh flavor of the salad. These two dishes are make delicious lunches and delightful dinners.

Roasted Red Peppers

If you don’t have access to pimientos de pardon, replace this Spanish chili with roasted red peppers to pair with your paella. Roasted red peppers add smokiness to the Spanish dish and also add texture.

Directions

1) Prepare a baking sheet with aluminum foil then put the peppers in a way that the stems point sideways.

2) If you’re using an oven, preheat it to 400 degrees then bake the peppers for about 15 to 20 minutes.

3) They’re cooked to perfection when the peppers appear collapsed and the skin is soft and a bit charred.

Making your own paella for the first time can be an overwhelming experience, but with the instructions above will make it easy. Serve it with bread, Caesar salad, or roasted red peppers to complete your authentic Spanish meal.