60 Years Ago Congregation Shaaray Shalom Was Built

In 1958, the Congregation Shaaray Shalom synagogue in West Hempstead, New York was completed. It was designed by world-renowned architect Percival Goodman z”l . The Congregation Shaaray Shalom celebrated the high holidays for the first time in their newly built synagogue with a special candle lighting for Hanukah 1958. Today, people continue the Hanukah tradition with an eight-day, wintertime festival of lights with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods like doughnuts. ZuckerBakers Bake Shop in Wantagh, even makes special doughnuts that are nut-free and dairy free just for Hanukah.