Long Island Farms

Long Island boasts a variety of local farms offering fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as Pick-Your-Own fields. These farms are perfect for family outings and provide an excellent way to enjoy fresh produce straight from the source.

Remember to wear comfortable footwear, hats, and sunscreen for a safe and enjoyable experience.

Pick-Your-Own hours may differ from regular farm hours, so it’s advisable to check the farm’s website or call ahead for detailed information.

Windy Acres Farm

Address: 3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton, NY

Contact: (631) 727-4554

Seasonal Offerings: Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Peaches, Apples, Pumpkins

Hours: Daily 9am-5pm

Website:windyacresfarmstand.com

Windy Acres Farm is a family-owned farm offering a wide range of U-Pick fruits and vegetables. Visitors can enjoy picking strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries during the summer months, as well as peaches, apples, and pumpkins later in the season.

Harbes Family Farm

Address: 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck, NY

Contact: (631) 298-0800

Seasonal Offerings: Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Apples, Pumpkins

Hours: Daily 10am-6pm

Website:harbesfamilyfarm.com

Harbes Family Farm is known for its fun family activities and delicious fresh produce. The farm offers U-Pick strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries in the summer, and apples and pumpkins in the fall. The farm also features a corn maze, hayrides, and other family-friendly attractions.

Fort Salonga Farm

Address: 30 Meadow Glen Rd., Northport, NY

Contact: (631) 261-1980

Seasonal Offerings: Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 10am-5pm

Website:fortsalongafarm.com

Fort Salonga Farm is a quaint farm located in Northport offering a variety of berries for picking. Visitors can enjoy U-Pick blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries in the summer months. The farm provides a serene setting for a peaceful day of berry picking.

Tips for Visiting Pick-Your-Own Farms

Check the Weather: Before heading out, ensure that the weather is suitable for outdoor activities.

Dress Appropriately: Wear comfortable shoes, a hat, and sunscreen. Long sleeves and pants can protect against scratches and insect bites.

Bring Essentials: Water bottles, snacks, and a cooler to keep your picked fruits fresh.

Follow Farm Rules: Each farm has its own set of rules. Be sure to follow them to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Call Ahead: Always check the farm’s website or call ahead for the latest picking conditions and hours of operation.

Enjoy your visit to these charming farms on Long Island and take home some of the freshest fruits and vegetables the area has to offer!