Holiday Games & Activities Your Whole Family Will Love

A great way to get into the holiday spirit is finding activities to do that everyone is able to enjoy. There are many holiday games & activities that your entire family can partake in together that have a holiday theme. Here are several ideas that can bring happiness to everyone’s holidays this season.

Have Fun with Food

Something as simple as making a garland decoration for the Christmas tree out of popcorn can provide your family a night’s worth of entertainment. Baking batches of cookies with colors and shapes that represent Christmas or even New Year’s not only supplies entertainment; they also can make great gifts for family, friends, and neighbors.

Watch Holiday Movies

Holiday television programs and movies can make for a fun night of nostalgia. Many modern children’s specials are created to celebrate and teach about the holidays. Spend some time all snuggled up on the couch watching holiday-themed programs together.

Read Holiday Stories

Reading and storytelling are time-honored traditions that many families do together. By simply focusing on holiday themes, these moments can turn into cherished memories for adults and children alike. Allowing your children to read to you is not only fun, it helps them to build their reading and speaking skills.

Sing Christmas Songs

If you haven’t had your fill of holiday music from shopping malls or radio, playing music that celebrates this time of year, music can add the perfect atmosphere to dinner, gift wrapping, or just sitting around the fire. Create a holiday karaoke event by using your favorite playlist or video selections and take turns singing along.

Go Christmas Caroling

Christmas caroling is another tradition you can participate in as a family unit or you can join other families, friends, or neighbors in a round of caroling through the neighborhood. Participate in caroling events organized by churches, community groups, or even through work. Caroling makes the holidays special for those you are singing with and for.

Attend a Holiday Party

Holiday parties are a perfect chance for the family to sing together and dance the night away. Dancing is a fun and healthy way to celebrate and get in the holiday spirit.

Attend Holiday Performance

Sometimes it is more fun to watch others do the dancing and singing. Ballets, plays, and orchestras often hold special performances that have Christmas themes. Getting everyone dressed up to go out for a night, can become a new family tradition that everyone looks forward to. While everyone is dressed up for the evening, make sure to take plenty of photographs together. You can use your photos for homemade greeting cards or as an heirloom that your family may treasure for generations to come.

Look at Holiday Lights

Families, institutions, and government entities spend a lot of money and time on lights. The family can spend quality time together decorating the house and yard with lights. Some families even take evening drives through neighborhoods just to admire the lights.

Play Holiday Games

Spending an evening together playing board, card, speaking, or video games may prove to be a great holiday treat for those families who do not usually do these types of things together. Many of your favorite board and card games can be purchased that include a holiday theme. Charades and trivia are two very popular games, they are sold with holiday themes or you can simply create your own lists and questions to use.

There are plenty of games that everyone already knows about that you can add a holiday theme too. Changing the name of Simon Says to Santa or Rudolf Says is an easy alteration. Use an image of a reindeer instead of a donkey, and you have changed Pin The Tail into Pin The Red Nose On Rudolph.











