Tips for Buying and Selling Musical Instruments

Purchasing a new musical instrument is an investment. Buying a used musical instrument can save lots of money. Know the tips and tricks for buying and selling musical instruments so you can end a great instrument at a fair price.

1. Repair if Possible

If you’re not learning a new instrument, it may be worth it to see if your instrument is reparable instead of buying a new one. Even extensive repairs are usually less expensive than the cost of a new instrument, so it might be worth the money to repair an instrument.

If you’re preparing to sell an instrument, having repair work done can increase the sales value. Buyers should also inquire about the condition of the instrument before purchase. There’s a world of difference between an instrument that’s shiny but plays badly and an instrument that’s a little tarnished but plays beautifully.

2. Do Your Homework

Cost and condition both play a role in pricing. For example, if an instrument needs repair, it will not be worth as much as something in mint condition and should be priced accordingly. Another thing to be aware of is the level of your instrument (student, intermediate, or professional.)

When buying, research reliable brands for your instrument, know what level of gear suits your needs and prices. Learn how much the instrument typically sells for in your area. Know what materials suit your needs and your budget.

When selling, it’s important to know the market value of your instrument. Look in a local music shop to see what instruments are selling for and check online as well.

3. Consider Buying and Selling Locally

Know what brands are good to help you guide your purchase. It will help ensure you’re getting a good product for your money. If you have done your research or are shopping with an experienced individual, like a music teacher, you may want to check out local pawn shops for great deals on good instruments.

4. Know Your Options

Although pawn shops and music stores are great places to look for used instruments; they aren’t your only option. This is good news if you want a wider audience for your listing, if you don’t live close to a music store, or if you can’t find the instrument you need for sale in your area. Listing your gear on websites like PennySaverPlus.com is a great way to reach a wide audience and keep your information private. Unlike other websites, you don’t have to invite potential buyers to your home to complete the sale.

5. Pictures

When listing something for sale online, post pictures of what you are selling. You want your instrument to look as good as possible, but not at the expense of full disclosure. But be sure to take pictures of any dents or other damage as well. When buying an instrument online, be sure to look at all the photos posted.

Buying and selling musical instruments takes time and effort, but it’s worth it. Following the tips above will help you find the right equipment and/or find the right buyer for your instrument.