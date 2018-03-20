Tips for Having a Beautiful Wedding on a Budget

A wedding is a time of celebration, laughter, and happiness. You’ve found that special someone you want to spend the rest of your life with, and you want to share those precious moments with your family and friends. It all sounds lovely…until you start planning. The costs of a wedding can add up fast. Whether you want a perfect fairy tale wedding or something small with close family and friends, you don’t have to break the bank to make your wedding the most beautiful day of your life.

1. Go Silk

Flowers are beautiful and smell good. They also cost 5 times more than silk flowers, die after a few days, and are sensitive to light, temperature, and touch.

Silk flower bouquets can be made in advance (eliminating a last minute errand), will look gorgeous in all of your pictures, and if a bridesmaid drops one or a flower girl tramples over one, just shake it off.

2. Skip the Big Centerpieces

There is no doubt that centerpieces make a table look elegant. However, flower arrangements on each table can be costly. While you have the option of going with silk flowers instead of real flowers, keep in mind that you will need to do something with them after the reception as well. Visit a local thrift store or consignment shop and get an assortment of candleholders instead. Sprinkle rose petals on the table for a floral elegance without the big expense. Candleholders are easy to resell at a flea market or consignment shop after the wedding. That means that you could get your centerpieces for almost nothing out of pocket.

3. Go Easy on the Invitations

Aim for a simple wedding invitation that has special pictures or symbols printed on them. Make sure they can be mailed for just one stamp, just like any other greeting card. Your message will be personalized and it will cut the cost down a lot.

4. Do RSVPs Electronically

Do RSVPs electronically. There are wedding websites that track your RSVPs and even send email reminders to your guests with important information. If you don’t want a website, set up a special email address or voicemail account for people to use for RSVPs. It will make your job easier and save money.

5. Forget the Fancy Foods

Food is one of the biggest expenses when it comes to weddings. Stick with foods that will taste good. Wedding caterers have a way of making simple foods look fancy and your guests will be delighted by the upscale versions of foods they like. This is a budget-friendly way to cater the wedding.

6. Free Pictures

Next to food, wedding photographers can be extremely expensive. There is no doubt that a professional photographer will capture your favorite moments and leave you with beautiful portraits. Cut down on the cost of photography by only having photos during the actual ceremony. For all the other times, like the rehearsal dinner and getting ready, find a way for your guests to share their cell phone pictures by uploading them to a website or an online album. You will find that your guests will capture better moments than a photographer could, and you will have countless photos to remind you of your big day.

7. Save Some Money in Reserve

Save some money from your budget for miscellaneous items. That way, you know you can stay within budget without having to worry about needing money for last minute items.

8. Look for Post-Wedding Perks

Believe it or not, you can get money back for your wedding expenses. Is there a wedding event where you can set up a booth to sell your decor items after your big day? Is there a potential tax write-off in payments made to charities, like churches and other places of worship? Even though you spend the money out of pocket before the wedding, that doesn’t mean you can’t get some of it back afterwards.

A wedding can be beautiful without costing a fortune. Follow these simple tips and you will be able to stretch your wedding budget.