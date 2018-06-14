Simple Ways for Kids to Earn Money over the Summer

It’s not unusual for kids to complain about being bored over the summer. Instead of playing video games and hanging out at the mall, kids can earn extra money during the summer months. Below are some simple ways kids can put cash in their pocket during the summer.

Small-Scale Mowing Service

A small-scale mowing service has the potential to put hundreds of dollars into a child’s pocket every week. Knocking on a few doors and passing out flyers can get a small-scale mowing service started with ease.

Yard Sales

People love yard sales because they can buy items at a low price. Your child can have a yard sale over the weekend. Showcasing old clothes, toys, and other items, is an easy way to make a few bucks during the weekend. Advertise your garage sale in the Pennysaver for maximum exposure.

Babysitting

Kids enjoy babysitting for others. Educate your child on caring for younger children. Your daughter or son may be able to earn money if they undergo first-aid care training.

Neighborhood Dog Walking

Dog walking is a wonderful idea if your son or daughter loves dogs. Dog walking has the potential to help your child pile up a significant amount of money.

Acquiring a Paper Route

This is a time-proven way of making money during the hot summer months. Some media outlets pay teenagers to deliver papers to their customers. This is one money earning opportunity that should not be overlooked or underestimated.

Recycling

Recycling helps the environment; it can also help your son or daughter make a few bucks. Simply save recyclable items and take them to your nearest recycling center.

Lemonade Stand

The unbearable heat will drive your neighbors to your child’s lemonade stand. Your son or daughter can also offer baked items at their lemonade stand. For example, brownies sell well at lemonade stands.

Neighborhood Car Wash

A neighborhood car wash is not a bad idea for children. Some automobile owners are not fond of washing their vehicle. They will be happy to pay your son or daughter to wash their car.

Taking Surveys

There are tons of companies that pay people to take surveys on the internet. Taking surveys is an easy way to make extra cash. However, your child will need your consent if they are under the age of 18.

Water Plants and Flowers for Senior Citizens

Senior citizens are well-known for being passionate about their plants and flowers. This gives your child a golden opportunity to make some extra cash and give back to the community.

Window Cleaning

Window washing is a chore many homeowners outsource because it’s a tedious task. Your child can also offer their window cleaning service to local business owners. Some local business owners in your area will be more than happy to pay your child for this invaluable service.

Change Air Filters

It can be difficult for some people to change the air filters in their home. This is a wonderful service to offer to senior citizens. Many senior citizens have difficulty standing on a chair or climbing a ladder.

Summer Tutoring

Summer tutoring is easy if your son or daughter does well in school. He or she can tutor others in math, science, and many other subjects. Summer tutoring will instill pride and self-worth into your child and earn cash.