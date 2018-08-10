Shopping Tips for National Garage Sale Day

Garage sales are loved by millions of Americans and thrift shoppers worldwide. With National Garage Sale Day arriving on August 11th of this year, it’s important to review a few tips and tricks to ensure you make the most out of your purchases, knowing when, where, and how to shop.

Join Online Groups

Social media is a great place to learn more about upcoming local and national events. Use social media platforms such as Facebook to join groups of local residents who are likely to have more information about National Garage Sale Day. Many times, users share photos and videos of their garage sale set up on the day of National Garage Sale Day, allowing you to decide which stops are worth your time. Follow local pages to stay in the loop during the garage sale event.

Share Sales with Friends & Family

Ask family members and friends to accompany your during National Garage Sale Day this year. Create and execute a shopping plan to separate from one another while in search for the best shopping areas in your city. Share one another’s lists to quickly receive alerts from your friends and family shopping at other garage sales simultaneously. Stay in contact with your group to share treasures and top finds in less time, allowing you to visit only the best garage sales near you.

Timing is Key

When you are planning to shop on National Garage Sale Day, it is important to keep the time you want to head out in mind. If your priority on National Garage Sale Day is to enjoy the widest selection of items for sale, it is best to begin visiting local garage sales and shopping early in the morning. Many garage sales begin anywhere between 8am and 10am, allowing you to have the first pick of goods.

If you prefer stretching your budget as much as possible, opt to visit garage sales in the evening or during the last hours of the garage sale event. Latecomers to garage sales are much more likely to receive lower offers and the ability to purchase items in bulk and for a massive discount. In some cases, homeowners offer free items to rid the clutter from their homes towards the end of the day.

Travel With Cash

Always take out cash from a local ATM machine when you plan to visit local garage sales on National Garage Sale Day. Most individuals who are hosting garage sales are not likely to have the proper equipment to process credit and debit card transactions. Individuals hosting garage sales are not likely to have a large number of bigger bills handy on them. For maximum efficiency, visit your local bank to request a variety of bill types, especially lower bills such as the 1 and 5 dollar bill.

Create and Use a Shopping List

Are you an impulsive shopper but want to save money while checking out garage sales? Create lists of items you are in need of and allow yourself a personal spending limit before heading out for the day. Having a list handy helps to eliminate the temptation of making impulsive purchases that you cannot afford or simply don’t need.

Research Items You Are Interested In

While forking over a couple of dollars for an entire glass set is a great deal, you may find yourself faced with a decision with an antique or collectible item you’ve spotted. Before making any hasty decision while browsing garage sales near you, research the item you have found using your smartphone. Research the item type, make, and model if it is identifiable online to learn more about the item’s value and whether or not it is worth the listed price at the garage sale.

Ask Sellers About Their Items

To avoid wasting time spent searching through boxes; ask the seller if they have a particular item that you’re looking for. If you are interested in an item and it does not have a tag, propose an offer and ask for more information about the item if the seller desires more money.

Remain Friendly While Shopping

Sellers hosting garage sales communicate with hundreds of visitors each day during events such as National Garage Sale Day. When speaking with a seller, remain friendly and avoid haggling to the point of annoyance or becoming a bother. Instead, create a positive ongoing dialogue and respond to the seller’s body language in order to increase your chance of getting a deal at the sale.

Always Test Items

If you happen to stumble upon a great deal on an electrical household item, always ask the homeowner or seller to test it out. In many cases, sellers provide outdoor electrical outlets to test items when they are selling electronics and electrical equipment. Even if the item is heavily discounted, testing it is essential to avoid wasting money on products that no longer work.

Bundle a Deal

While you may not have the ability to bargain with individuals hosting garage sales on every item you are interested in, it’s worth a shot when shopping for items in bulk. When you plan on making a purchase of items in bulk (such as plates, glassware, or candles), ask the homeowner about a possible reduction in price or discount for buying in bulk.

Make Offers on Items Without Tags

Tagless items provide shoppers with more opportunity to set their own price. When you discover an item at a garage sale that is without a tag, offer up a price you believe is reasonable and that you are willing to pay to the homeowner. Avoid low-balling; you may miss out on the opportunity to haggle the price down altogether. Remain respectful and open to hearing counter offers to find a price point that works for you.

Researching available resources near you and becoming familiar with online groups in your hometown is just the beginning of getting ahead on this year’s National Garage Sale Day. With proper planning and the right attitude in mind, take advantage of unlimited opportunities when you’re out shopping this National Garage Sale Day.